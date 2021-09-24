Sport / Local Sport Gordonians player-president Matthew Brechin insists future is bright for his club despite tough start By Paul Third 24/09/2021, 6:00 am Sean Mills running with the ball for Gordonians. Gordonians president Matthew Brechin insists his club is taking a pragmatic long-term perspective after starting the new season with three straight defeats. The Aberdeen side lost 40-26 at Falkirk last weekend but Brechin, who also plays for the first XV, is far from concerned. He said: “We’ve changed quite a bit in the last year and what I would say is that we have a fantastic talent pool. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe