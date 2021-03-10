Golfers can play in fourballs with no restrictions on the number of households from Friday

Scottish Golf has confirmed that golfers will be able to play in fourballs from Friday with no restrictions on the number of households.

This will apply only to members who live within the golf club’s local authority area and only at golf courses with a designated Covid officer.

At golf clubs without a designated Covid officer or where members are crossing a local authority boundary to play, players will be restricted to a limit of four players from two households.

Golfers over the age of 12 can be coached in groups not exceeding 15, while golfers under the age of 12 can be coached in groups of up to 30.

The Scottish Golf statement added: “We anticipate further guidance from our partners at sportscotland and the Scottish Government relating to children and young people. We will communicate these updates to all clubs as soon as possible.

“We also look forward to a more substantive update from the First Minister next week relating to the return to a protection levels approach. That update is likely to include more details for clubhouses, retail and travel and will again be subject to the same sign-off process as outlined above.

“In the meantime, it is important to remind all golfers that they must remain close to home, travelling only for essential purposes in line with the current travel legislation.”