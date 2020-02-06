Gary Anderson eager to PDC Premier League return after missing 2019 campaign through injury

Two-time world champ Anderson is relishing a return to the Premier League on home soil after missing last year’s tournament due to injury.

The Flying Scotsman will face Darryl Gurney tonight in the opening round in front of a crowd in excess of 7,000 fans.

Anderson was forced to withdraw from the tournament last year days before the opening night due to a back problem.

The Scot had been receiving treatment on a back injury since losing to Michael van Gerwen in the World Championship semi-finals in December 2018. He insists he had no option but to withdraw.

Anderson said: “I couldn’t not pull out. If I had played I would probably have lasted two weeks and that would have been it. That would have given the PDC a complete nightmare.

“There was no way I could have played, even the nine weeks. Even to this day I still get my back done, every Wednesday.

“However, I am fighting fit now – well, as good as it gets.”

Asked if there was a point he may not play again, Anderson said: “Even if it did it would not bother me.

“I have sat back and thought about it and I have had quite a good career in darts.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed it and won titles. If that was me retired it would not have bothered me. I am like that, I just get on with things.

“Now I just want to get back with finding my game.”