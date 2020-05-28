European Tour to return in July with UK Swing

The European Tour will resume on July 22 with a run of six tournaments over six weeks in the UK.

The calendar has been wiped out since March 8 due to the coronavirus pandemic but a return date has now been set, with the British Masters at Close House near Newcastle the opening tournament in July.

That will be followed by the English Open at Marriott Forest of Arden in Birmingham from July 30 to August 2 before the English Championship at Marriott Hanbury Manor in Hertfordshire from August 6 to 9.

The Celtic Classic and the Wales Open will take place in successive weeks at Celtic Manor before the UK Championship at The Belfry on August 27-30.

Meanwhile, the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open will take place at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick from October 8 to 11.

Three other Rolex Series events – the BMW PGA Championship, Nedbank Golf Challenge and the DP World Tour Championship – have also been announced.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said: “Since the suspension of our 2020 season in early March, we have taken a measured approach in reassessing our schedule, informed every step of the way by our medical advisers and Government guidance.

“We have consistently said that safety is our absolute priority and that is why today we are announcing our resumption in two months’ time supported by a comprehensive health strategy which has been led by our medical team.

“Without question we have had to think differently about the remainder of our 2020 season which is reflected in today’s announcement.

“As golf’s global tour, diversity is ordinarily one of our biggest strengths, but in this instance it has become one of our biggest challenges.

“Initially, therefore, based on the expert guidance we received, playing in clusters, in one territory, is the best option in terms of testing, travel and accommodation.”

UK Swing

Jul 22-25: Betfred British Masters hosted by Lee Westwood, Close House Golf Club, Newcastle upon Tyne, England

July 30- Aug 2: English Open, Marriott Forest of Arden, Birmingham, England

Aug 6-9: English Championship, Marriott Hanbury Manor, Hertfordshire, England

Aug 13-16: Celtic Classic, The Celtic Manor Resort, City of Newport, Wales

Aug 20-23: Wales Open, The Celtic Manor Resort, City of Newport, Wales

Aug 27-30: UK Championship, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

Rolex Series

Oct 8-11: Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland.

Oct 15-18: BMW PGA Championship, Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, England

Dec 3-6: Nedbank Golf Challenge Hosted by Gary Player, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

Dec 10-13: DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE