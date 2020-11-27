John Henderson says he needs to rediscover his killer touch ahead of facing Gerwyn Price in the Players Championship Finals tonight.

The Highlander faces the Iceman in the first round of the tournament at Coventry’s Ricoh Arena this evening.

Henderson’s form in recent times hasn’t what he would have liked, and he believes his main failing has been accuracy on the doubles.

The Huntly knows something that needs to change if his results are to improve and if he is to compete with Price.

Henderson said: “I don’t feel I’m playing that badly, I’m just not hitting enough doubles.

“It’s like I’ve lost that killer instinct and I need to get it back.

“I was playing in the Home Tour earlier in the week and I’ve started playing more online darts to try to help.

“I’ve been scoring well and again in the Home Tour, but I need to hit the doubles. It goes back to the Bobby George saying ‘trebles for show, doubles for dough’.

“I’ve got to get on with it and keep working on it, but the scoring has been good when I’ve been practising.”

In last week’s Winter Series of five Players Championship events, Henderson only got past the first round on one occasion.

He lost two matches 6-5 last week and was defeated in a deciding leg in the Home Tour earlier this week.

For Henderson that further demonstrates the need to be clinical on the checkouts.

He added: “The Winter Series was frustrating because I felt I played well.

“If I was averaging in the 70s and getting beat 6-0 or 6-1 then there would be a problem, but it’s not been like that.

“In the Home Tour it’s first to four. I lost games 4-3 and 4-2 – it’s just trying to find those key doubles.”

It’s a formidable task facing Henderson tonight trying to defeat Price, who is second seed in the Players Championship Finals draw, and No3 overall in the world rankings.

But the Highlander is pleased to have the opportunity after fearing his poor recent form would lead to him failing to qualify for this event and the World Championship, which starts next month.

He said: “I’ve got a tough draw in the Players Championship, you’ve got to relish playing somebody like Gerywn and I’ve ridden my luck to get there.

“I got in in the last place for the Players Championship Finals and the World Championship.

“My results in the Autumn Series and Winter Series were a bit of a disaster, so I’ve been lucky to get in.

“I’ve been putting in the hours on the practice board and I want to make the most of the chance I’ve got.”