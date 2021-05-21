Cricket: Shane Burger pleased as Scotland learn from errors in win over Dutch

Scotland head coach Shane Burger praised his side for learning from their mistakes as they rounded off their trip to the Netherlands with a win.

After losing to the Dutch on Wednesday in Rotterdam, the Saltires got their revenge with a six-wicket victory in yesterday’s One-Day International.

The Scots will now return home and have to self-isolate for 10 days with the Netherlands being on the UK’s amber travel list, but Burger was pleased with how they ended the tour.

He said: “You’re always happy to win, but I’m probably happier with us learning from Wednesday and putting a few of the things right that we got wrong.

“I think it was a far better bowling performance on a wicket that was tough to bat on.

“I’m really happy with Evo (Ali Evans) to get a five-fer on a wicket like that and it’s probably the first time a seam bowler has got a five-fer in an ODI for Scotland for a quite a while.

“I’m really pleased with how we finished the game with George and Dylan putting together a 100-run partnership to get us over the line.

“I thought George in particular was excellent. I think everyone would be accustomed to a Munsey blitz, but I think it shows he’s come a long way in the last couple of years and taken a mature look at his batting.

“I’m really happy with the win, but I’m also happy that there was proactive thinking to get the game on rather than on Friday.”

Keeping the opposition under pressure

Reflecting on the difference in performance between Wednesday and Thursday, Burger felt the Scots didn’t let the Dutch off the hook with the ball and kept their composure with the bat.

He added: “Firstly to win the pressure moments, we had the Dutch five down on Wednesday and didn’t really put them under any pressure after that.

“It was important when we had them under pressure to keep them under pressure.

“From a batting point of view, it was then not panicking when we lost three quick wickets.

“We were 30-odd without loss and then lost three wickets without scoring a run, but there was no panic and George and Dylan really took it on.”

Outstanding Evans

After the Netherlands won the toss, they were bowled out for 171 in 48.4 over by the visitors.

Alasdair Evans was the pick of the bowlers with 5-43, with Adrian Neill, Michael Leask, Richie Berrington and Gavin Main also among the wickets.

Wicketkeeper Scott Edwards was last man out for the hosts having top scored with 56.

In their chase, Scotland were 34-0, but then lost openers Kyle Coetzer and Matthew Cross and then Calum MacLeod without adding to the total.

When Berrington was next out with the score on 66 the pressure was on, but an excellent partnership of 106 between George Munsey (79) and Dylan Budge (40) saw the Scots home with 7.5 over remaining.