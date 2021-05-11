Cricket: North-east players feature in Scotland squad to face Dutch

Four former north-east cricketers have been named in the Scotland squad to face the Netherlands later this month.

The Saltires will face the Dutch in Rotterdam in two One-Day Internationals on May 19 and 21 in what will be their first competitive action since December 2019.

Scotland are led once again by the ICC associate player of the decade – and former Stoneywood-Dyce batsman – Kyle Coetzer.

Another ex-Stoneywood Dyce player, all-rounder Michael Leask, and former Aberdeenshire men – wicketkeeper Matthew Cross and pace bowler Adrian Neill – are also in Shane Burger’s squad.

The Scotland squad returned to training last month and head coach Burger said: “We’ve had a really good block of training over the last six weeks.

“I’ve been impressed by how hard everyone has worked and the energy that we have in the squad at the moment.

“It’s just great to have cricket to look forward to. After such a long period without any matches it’s really important for the guys to get out there and play again.

“They’re absolutely raring to go. It’s the start of an important six months for us and I know we would like to go out and perform to the expectations that we have set ourselves and also play a brand of cricket that will excite our fans.”

The Scotland squad to face the Netherlands is as follows: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington (vc), Matthew Cross (wk), Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Michael Leask, Craig Wallace, Ali Evans, Gavin Main, Hamza Tahir, Adrian Neill.