Cricket: Aberdeenshire make easy work of Kinloch but frustration for other north-east sides

Aberdeenshire made the best of being the only one of the four north-east in action in the revamped Strathmore set-up.

They won their first game of the season in St Andrews in the new campaign while Gordonians, Huntly and Stoneywood- Dyce had to sit the day out.

Gordonians were beaten by the rains of Friday, resulting in the umpire deciding the Countesswells wicket was unfit due to being waterlogged for the game with Strathmore.

The local derby in the same league between Huntly and Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds having been called as a consequence of the home team being prevented from fielding players based in Covid-19 affected Moray.

Shire took quick advantage, making easy work of Kinloch, the Fifers having no answer to the wiles of the Mannofield bowling attack who dismissed them for 83 in 23 overs before their own top order rattled off the required runs for the loss of only one wicket in 17.3 overs.

Kenny Reid was pleased with the performance but said: “It’s a good win away from home, although there are things to work on.

“But it is a good start to our campaign in a new environment for us after our relegation two seasons ago.

“Our youngsters stood up well, particularly our bowling line up.”

Aberdeenshire have arrived at Lochside, warmed up and won the toss. We have decided to bowl first! pic.twitter.com/Xhqicy18zr — AberdeenshireCC (@AberdeenshireCC) May 22, 2021

Lewis Munro showed the way with opening four-over spell in which he conceded only nine runs, while taking two wickets.

David Hambledon was equally impressive, capturing three wickets from his nine overs, giving away only 20 runs.

Finlay Anderson weighed in with in with a similarly solid spell, yielding only 21 runs while grabbing three wickets from his six overs.

The Shire response was equally efficient, the first wicket putting on 29 runs, bringing captain Reid to the wicket where he shared a stand of 55 with Aayush Dasmahpatra who was an impressive 47 not out when they passed the home total with only one wicket down. Reid’s own contribution was an unbeaten 25.

The Dons chase the total down for 1 wicket down. Bhardwaj the man to fall for 6. Dasmahapatra 47*

Reid 25* — AberdeenshireCC (@AberdeenshireCC) May 22, 2021

Shire will have sterner tests on their way to attempting to bring back Eastern Premier League cricket to Mannofield but if their youngsters can continue to demonstrate such confidence and maturity who knows what the future holds for them.

On Saturday, Shire will be at home to Strathmore and hopefully their fellow northerners, Gordonians and Stoneywood-Dyce will also be back in action against each other.

Huntly are scheduled to travel to St Andrews where they play Kinloch.

Inverurie impress as North East Grades gets under way

Poor ground conditions and non-availability of pitches contributed to a limited return in results in the three leagues in the NE Grades.

But there were some cracking games of cricket, not least at Kellands Park where Inverurie launched their season with a 100-run win at the expense of Gordonians. Chris Watson top-scored for the homesters with 63 in their total of 159.

In the same division Cults scored a massive 205 for seven of which 96 was notched up by Ali Narne. The Grampian reply was 129 all out. In Grade 2 Methlick were three-wicket winners at Rubislaw where they bowled out AGSFP’s for 128.

Ellon Gordon made their intention to return to top grade known with an easy seven-wicket win at home to Portcullis after containing them to 133 for eight.

In Grade 3, 2nd Grampian beat 2nd Gordonians by 91, bowling out the Countesswells side for 122.

In the closest game of the day Stonehaven Thistle were 15-run winners at home to Crathie after only scoring 106.