Charity trust to help disadvantaged children set up in memory of north-east runner Chris Smith

Youngsters from some of Aberdeen’s most disadvantaged areas will be among the first to benefit from a charitable trust set up in memory of one of the north-east’s best distance runners.

Chris Smith, who competed for Aberdeen AAC for many years, died of hypothermia after weather conditions deteriorated when he was running in Glen Lyon, Perthshire, last October.

The popular and talented athlete, who was only 43, was raised in Daviot and moved to the south of England about 20 years ago.

He lived in West Sussex with his wife Lindsay and their sons, Alistair and Cameron.

He was a regular member of the Great Britain mountain running squad between 2011 and 2017, during which time he played a key role in the success of the national team.

Smith finished eighth in the 2013 European championships, helping GB collect team silver medals, and he was 10th in the 2015 world championships, earning a team bronze.

He was also an accomplished track and cross country runner, winning the Scottish 3,000m steeplechase title in 1999.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, family, friends and colleagues raised almost £20,000 for charity and arrangements are now being made to distribute the funds.

Chris’s brother Steve, who lives in Sauchen, said the family is keen for the money to be used to promote opportunities for more people to enjoy athletics in general and hill running in particular.

He said: “We want to give out grants to help people attend events they maybe wouldn’t have been able to get to, or to support young runners to access the sport, particularly hill running.

“We have already been in contact with Aberdeen AAC and have decided to donate to the programme of start-up athletics sessions they are organising in some of the more disadvantaged parts of the city.

“They might be able to extend the programme as a result.

“Hopefully this type of initiative will spark an interest in running in some youngsters who might not otherwise have been given the chance.”

Steve said the family has been amazed by the amount of money raised, which is testimony to the high regard in which his brother was held.

He added: “When Chris died, friends asked if there was something they could donate to.

“One of them set up a donation page for mountain rescue and it raised about £6,000.

“But after that, others still wanted to do something and Lindsay set up another donations page.

“We weren’t expecting so many folk to donate as much as they did.

“We didn’t realise just how many people Chris knew and how many he influenced.

“Donations came from anonymous sources as well.”

Steve also contributed to the cause by running a solo marathon in tribute to his brother.

He said: “I needed something to focus on so I decided to train for a marathon which I did just before Christmas.

“I ran from my house in Sauchen and passed a number of places that meant something to Chris.

“I ran past Monymusk because we played football there in the primary school football team.

“I ran over to Daviot as that’s where we grew up, and to Inverurie as we went to the academy.

“I finished up at my other brother Nick’s house in Kemnay, so I ended up doing 27 miles in total.

“After I did that, my brother-in-law Billy, who isn’t a runner at all, went out and ran a marathon too.

“Another guy down in England ran for 24 hours and raised an amazing amount of money.

“We want to thank everyone who has contributed in any way. It has been amazing and we are very touched.”

A website is to be launched soon with details of how to apply for a grant from the Chris Smith Memorial Fund Charitable Trust.

Donations are currently made through a Total Giving site at

totalgiving.co.uk/appeal/chrissmith

.

However, that site will close on June 30 when the fund transitions to its new charitable trust status.

More information can be found by following the Chris Smith Memorial Fund on Facebook and Twitter @csmemorialfund, or by emailing chrissmith memorialfund@gmail.com.