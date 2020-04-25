Athletics: Could historic connection mean 2023 is perfect year to relaunch Aberdeen marathon?

There is growing support for Aberdeen to host a major marathon in recognition of the north-east’s historic association with the event.

Metro Aberdeen Running Club chairman Tom Brian is one of the driving forces behind the idea.

He said: “As a club we are very keen to see a marathon back in Aberdeen.

“It has been a long time since we had one here and I’m sure there’s a demand for it.

“Whether that happens remains to be seen, but there is definitely a case for it.”

Aberdeen and the north-east can justifiably claim to be the spiritual home of Scottish marathon running.

The first amateur race over the now traditional distance of 26 miles and 385 yards was held on a course between Fyvie Castle and the city 97 years ago this weekend.

Glasgow’s Dunky Wright, who would go on to become one of Scotland’s greatest distance runners, won the inaugural event by a narrow margin from Aberdeen’s Jim Ronaldson on April 27 1923.

Contemporary reports described how local athletics officials wanted to hold a “proper” marathon in the hope it would “reveal obscure talent capable of representing Great Britain at the following year’s Olympic Games in Paris”.

Wright was hardly an obscure talent at this time, but he was inexperienced at marathon running.

By the spring of 1923 he had won his first national cross-country title and had competed in the international cross-country championships for a fourth successive year. But his best years were still to come.

The conditions for Wright’s debut were hardly ideal. A strong, bitingly cold headwind faced the starting line-up of 11 runners.

To make matters worse, the heavy rain in the days leading up to the race left the unsurfaced rural Aberdeenshire roads caked in slippery mud.

The Glasgow man got off to a fast start and led his closest challenger by more than a minute after three miles and held a two-minute advantage by mile eight.

It was not, however, to be all plain sailing, as Wright recalled more than 50 years later in a fascinating interview with Olympic marathon runner Donald Macgregor.

He said: “At 20 miles I said to an official at a feeding station that I’d like some brandy and tea. ‘Sorry’ he replied, ‘we don’t have any tea. So I had three noggins of brandy and ran on.”

Wright began to wobble in the closing miles, caused perhaps by the brandy – or just as likely by simply running out of fuel.

He was fortunate not to be caught by Aberdeen’s Ronaldson who closed to within 150m.

Wright held on, however, to cross the line first in 3hr 13min 12.4sec.

He would go on to compete in three Olympic marathons, his best result coming in 1932 when he finished fourth after having led at 21 miles.

He also won the 1930 Empire Games marathon and was third in 1934.

The Aberdeen marathon subsequently fell by the wayside but was re-established in 1979 by Aberdeen AAC’s former Scotland international runner Mel Edwards.

The new race was initially held over a four-lap course at Bridge of Don, but later moved to take in parts of the city centre, the beach and Deeside.

It soon developed to include a regular home countries international match and hosted the Scottish championships on a number of occasions.

A peak of 1,300 runners took part, in 1983, but a subsequent drop in numbers combined with a preference for 10K running brought about the demise of the race in 1990.

The centenary of the Fyvie to Aberdeen race is now only three years away and that presents a unique opportunity for the north-east to capitalise on this historic sporting landmark.

Brian hopes something might happen before that, but whatever the timescale he remains committed to pursuing the idea.

He said: “I had heard about the 1923 race and it offers a tremendous marketing opportunity.

“I know a lot of people are excited by the idea so let’s hope we can make something happen.”