Bowlers getting ready to return to action

Bowls Scotland has welcomed the potential return of lawn bowls in from Friday.

Following Nicola Sturgeon’s extension to public health and exercise guidelines to include outdoor sport, bowlers may be able to return to the greens next week.

To allow the game to resume safely Bowls Scotland have produced a guidance document, which can be viewed at www.bowlsscotland.com/clubs/club-support-covid-19 on how to start playing bowls safely again.

The governing body’s CEO Alan McMillan said: “While this is good news, we would like to make it clear that this is not a return to our sport as we knew it before and the biggest priority for everyone continues to be public health.

“Therefore, it is crucial that all bowlers and everyone connected with our sport continue to adhere to the latest Scottish Government guidance and the information issued in our guidance document.

“Lawn bowls is in the privileged position of being one of the first outdoor activities that the Scottish Government has included as part of its extended exercise guidance, allowing people to play our sport to aid with physical activity and mental wellbeing.

“As the national governing body for lawn bowls in Scotland we are not forcing any of our clubs to re-open or any of our members to play bowls.

“If your club has the correct safety procedures in place and follows the information detailed in the guidance document and as an individual you feel safe and have a desire to return to the bowling green, you can do so.

“However, if your club is not able to implement the prescribed safety measures, they must remain closed and we ask that you do not put unnecessary pressure on them to re-open.

“We will continue to update this information and the next phases for our clubs and members as the Scottish Government update their guidelines.”