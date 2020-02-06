Best is yet to come from Scottish world champion Peter Wright as Premier League Darts comes to Aberdeen

WORLD champion Peter Wright believes his best is yet to come as he starts his bid for Premier League glory in Aberdeen tonight.

Snakebite will take on Michael van Gerwen this evening at P&J Live in a re-run of last month’s World Championship final, which he won 7-3.

After many near misses in major finals the Scot has proven himself as somebody that can win the biggest events in darts following up his World Championship success by winning the Masters last weekend.

Wright has also been notorious for tinkering with his darts over the years, but having found a set-up that suits him the 49-year-old reckons his best is yet to come.

He said: “I haven’t even started yet, there’s still a lot more to do so watch this space.

“I think I’ve got more belief and I believe I can win tournaments, but of course I have other top players against me thinking exactly the same and we’ll battle it out.

“Being happy with my set-up has been the big thing for me.

“It’s been coming for a while and my game has always been there, but it’s been about finding the set up that I’m happy with and I think I’ve found it.

"It's about trying to stay with it and it will be hard to stick with them because I'm used to changing darts every week.

“I’ve started using a new set of the same darts every week because I like the feel of new darts and hopefully that will do the trick.”

Wright has always been desperate to search for an extra advantage, which is why he has changed his darts so much.

He added: “All it is, is looking for that extra edge and trying to find that extra bit here and there. I think throwing a different dart makes me concentrate a little bit more and it’s worked for me.”

Wright is looking forward to taking to the stage in Aberdeen tonight as a Scottish world champion and World Cup winner alongside Gary Anderson.

He said: “It’s going to be a special night going up on stage as a Scottish world champion and also as a Scottish World Cup winner so hopefully it can be a good night.”