Athletics: Aberdeen AAC’s Nichola Crawford wins coaching prize for pandemic efforts, including ‘buddy system’ to prevent athlete isolation

An Aberdeen athletics coach has received a major national award in recognition of the outstanding efforts she made to keep youngsters engaged with the sport throughout the pandemic.

Nichola Crawford was named scottishathletics Community Coach of the Year at a gala evening in Glasgow where the main guest was another inspirational woman – five-time Olympic Games distance runner Jo Pavey.

News of the award was greeted enthusiastically by athletes, parents and officials of Aberdeen AAC, where Crawford has been an active member of the coaching team for more than 25 years.

The city club’s coaching coordinator, James Joy, wasn’t at all surprised that she scooped the top prize ahead of a number of other worthy contenders from across the country.

He said: “We were urged to nominate Nichola by a host of athletes and parents, so it was an easy task to put her name forward.

“She does so much work, mainly looking after a big group of primarily 14-17-year-old endurance runners, not only coaching them three nights a week, but also attending competitions almost every weekend.

“And, prior to the pandemic, she was one of the driving forces behind the annual schools cross country meeting in Aberdeen which attracted more than 1,500 runners each year, making it the biggest event of its kind in Scotland.

“But it was during lockdown that she really stepped up to the plate. She went out of her way to maintain contact with the youngsters using zoom calls to check on how they were, and to keep them motivated. She organised online circuit sessions which they could do in their gardens. She also set individual and group challenges.

“As restrictions eased, and working within the guidelines, Nichola set up multiple training sessions across different locations and she established a buddy system to ensure that athletes weren’t training alone.

“And now that competitions are back on, and the cross country season is under way, she is at the forefront in encouraging runners to get involved again.

“I am sure we will see high numbers of youngsters representing Aberdeen throughout the winter and much of this will be because of Nichola.”

Crawford admits she was taken aback when it was announced that she had won the award – but she was quick to highlight the support she receives from others at Aberdeen AAC.

She said: “Honestly, I was totally shocked. I really didn’t think I’d get it as there are so many people in Scottish athletics doing great work as volunteer coaches.

“But I have to say that it’s not just about me. I have worked for a long time with John McGregor and without him I couldn’t have done it. Sheena Cooper is also a fantastic help every week. So, we are a team, and that’s why it works.”

Crawford, now a depute head at Albyn School, enjoyed competing as a youngster, but became involved in coaching at a relatively early age.

She said: “I got my coaching qualification in 1994, just before my 16th birthday.

“Linda Low, the local athletics development officer at the time, took me under her wing and we worked in the community. One of my first coaching jobs was at Seaton primary.

“It was great, because I always wanted to teach PE, so it was fantastic to be doing this before heading off to university.

“When I completed my degree and came back to Aberdeen, I worked for a year at St Machar Academy, then Hazlehead Academy, before moving on to Albyn.

“We did a lot of athletics training at Hazlehead and talented youngsters such as Iain Donnan, Darren Shinnie and Alex Thoirs emerged and I was able to pass them, and others, on to Aberdeen AAC.

“It has been fantastic to see kids moving through the age groups and developing along the way. Caitlin and Kirsty Purcell started with us when they were 12 and it was exciting to see them running for Edinburgh University in the national cross country relay championships last weekend.”

Rhys and Kai keeping athletics in the family – but Nichola ensured others weren’t lost to the sport

Crawford’s own children, teenagers Rhys and Kai, have also come through the ranks and earned a wide range of honours, most recently during the summer track season when they broke a number of long-standing Aberdeen AAC age group records and picked up a fair share of national medals.

Over the past 18 months, however, Crawford has taken a huge amount of satisfaction from meeting the lockdown challenge head-on. She believes if action hadn’t been taken, then many youngsters may have fallen away from the sport completely.

She said: “As most of the children were in the 14-16 age group, I knew if we didn’t keep them going with something, we would lose them altogether.

“So we set up these online sessions twice a week. I even got each of the youngsters to take a turn at planning and leading the sessions for the others to follow. We also put on a variety of challenges and relays for them to try.

“One of the big events we put on once restrictions eased a little last summer was a 24-hour relay in which they had to run one mile every hour for 24 hours. It was an amazing achievement and we raised £6,000 for the Archie Foundation/Friends of the Neo Natal Unit children’s charities.”

Crawford loves what she does and is already planning a hectic winter campaign.

Last weekend was a typical one as she travelled to Scone Palace on Saturday to look after a large squad at the Scottish cross country relay championships, before returning to Perth the next day for a pentathlon coaching session.