Andy Murray tests positive for Covid ahead of Australian Open – reports

Scottish tennis icon Andy Murray has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating ahead of next month’s Australian Open, according to reports.

Murray, 33, is set to travel down under for the year’s first Slam, however, there appears to now be some doubt over his participation.

The two-time Wimbledon champion is understood to be holding out hope he can still compete at Melbourne Park.

#Breaking Andy Murray’s participation in the Australian Open is in doubt after he tested positive for coronavirus, the PA news agency understands pic.twitter.com/CWdxQnTQCF — PA Sport (@pasport) January 14, 2021

Andy Murray has recently contracted coronavirus and is presently isolating at home. Understood that he is still holding out hope for the Australian Open, potentially arriving later than planned if it is deemed safe to do so. — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) January 14, 2021