Anderson pulls out of darts’ Premier League – including Aberdeen meeting with Michael van Gerwen

Two-time darts world champion Gary Anderson has withdrawn from this year’s Premier League with a back injury.

Anderson, 48, was set to appear at Aberdeen’s AECC with his fellow pros on March 7.

The Scot said: “I’m sorry to the fans that I won’t be there this year, I’m as gutted as anybody to have to miss out.

“I’ve really tried to get myself right for the Premier League but it just hasn’t been physically possible because I’m in such pain when I even try and have a little practice and it would risk long term damage if I was to do anything other than rest and undergo treatment at the moment.

“This isn’t a decision I’ve taken lightly but I don’t want to let the fans and myself down by putting in performances well below what is expected of me due to my injury.

“My physio has advised me to rest for a few weeks to increase my chances of coming back stronger for the rest of the year and reduce the likelihood of me suffering repeated problems.”