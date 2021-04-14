Aberdeenshire and Stoneywood-Dyce discover Scottish Cup opponents

Aberdeenshire and Stoneywood-Dyce have learned their first round opponents in the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeenshire have been handed a lengthy journey to Gala, while Stoneywood-Dyce host Falkland at People’s Park.

Holders Heriots were drawn at home against Ferguslie, while Edinburgh CC meet Grange in a capital deby.

The ties are scheduled to take place on Sunday May 23.

Aberdeenshire will travel to Gala on Sunday May 23.In the Cricket Scotland Challenge Cup, 12 sides will meet in round one with 10 teams given a bye to round two.

Huntly travel to Edinburgh to take on 2018 runners-up Leith FAB, while Gordonians host Morton.

Defending champions Strathmore take on Glenrothes at home.

Aberdeen Grammar FPs head to Stenhousemuir, while Northern Counties and Bon Accord received byes to the second round.

First round matches are scheduled to take place on Sunday May 30.

The full draws for the Cricket Scotland Scottish Cup and Challenge Cup can be viewed here.