Aberdeen’s David Law leads Qatar Masters after opening round of 64

Aberdeen’s David Law carded the joint lowest round of his European Tour career to lead the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters by a shot.

His seven-under-round at Education City Golf Club began with birdies at the opening three holes before further gains at holes 7, 8, 13 and 15.

He sits one stroke ahead of Italy’s Nino Bertasio, Hennie Du Plessis of South Africa, England’s Richard McEvoy and Kalle Samooja of Finland.

The 29-year-old said: “I’ve been guilty over the last few weeks when I’ve had decent rounds going but not finishing them off. I was semi-conscious of sticking with it and trying to go low.

“I was really happy with how I stuck to my routines, my processes and I came out of it with a good score.

“I’m a lot more focused on my targets rather than my golf swings.

“Over the last couple of seasons I’ve been guilty of asking myself why I’ve been hitting bad shots, instead of just going on to hit the next one.

“Over the break we had I sat down with my coach Alan McCloskey and Paul Lawrie, we discussed it and it’s all about getting the ball in the hole now, trusting that you’ve done the hard work and the work’s done.”