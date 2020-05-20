Aberdeen’s Coetzer confident Scotland’s cricketers will get crack at Australia and New Zealand after crisis

Scotland cricket captain Kyle Coetzer is confident they will be able to play sides like Australia and New Zealand after coronavirus.

The Saltires had an exciting summer lined up, which has been derailed by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Scots were due to play New Zealand in a One-Day International (ODI) and T20 game next month, both of which have been postponed.

Australia were also due to visit the Grange in Edinburgh on June 29 but that fixture, along with Cricket World Cup League Two matches against Namibia and Nepal in July, also looks like it will be called off.

Despite his disappointment skipper Coetzer is confident some of the world’s best sides will return to Scotland to face his side in the future.

The Aberdonian said: “There seems to be reasonable relationships between Cricket Scotland nations like New Zealand and Australia.

“It seems like they are hopeful these teams will come back at some stage.

“They will have to come over to play the likes of England and Ireland at some point again so we’ll try to take advantage of that and tag on some games which will be high spectacle games and give cricket in Scotland a boost by having some good teams here.”

Coetzer admits it was inevitable that the summer internationals would be disrupted as a result of coronavirus.

However, that doesn’t make it any less disappointing for the former Stoneywood-Dyce batsman.

He added: “It was inevitable and we could all see it happening. I know everyone was hoping things would quietly disappear and we’d get back to normal.

“But it hasn’t happened and the games are off, but it means we just have to think about what is ahead of us now and focus on that.

“The silver lining of it all is that when we do get back playing we know there should be plenty of cricket lined up for us.”

Cricket Scotland also announced last week that there will no domestic cricket before August 1.

The national leagues and cups have been postponed and if there is any local cricket this summer it looks likely to be in form of friendlies or small T20 competitions.

Coetzer believes if it’s safe to do so then it’s important to play some form of domestic cricket this summer.

He said: “It’s sad to see that the leagues in Scotland have been cancelled, but what can we do?

“If there is a way towards the end of the season for clubs to play friendlies to get people through the doors at different clubs and to generate some love for the game again I’m sure it will happen.

“Cricket Scotland are looking at some ways of having domestic cricket the problem is that by the time it seems like games will be able to restart then the league would just be a handful of games.

“It seems like there might be a couple of T20 competitions on the horizon.

“Time will tell once people are allowed to be outside and everything is bio-secure but it would be good if it could happen.

“If there is an environment in which cricket can be played then I’m sure a lot of people will be keen to do it.”