Aberdeen teenager Kirsty Muir claims maiden World Cup medal in Aspen

Aberdeen freestyle skier Kirsty Muir has enhanced her blossoming reputation by claiming her maiden World Cup medal.

The 16-year-old won silver in the slopestyle final at the US Grand Prix at Aspen in Colorado.

Her success comes on the back of a sixth-place finish at the World Championships and 11th in the big air over the same course in Aspen.

Muir’s score of 81 points in her second of three runs was enough to earn her a podium finish at the World Cup event.

Muir, a double junior world champion in 2019, was the youngest skier to make it to the final and competing in only her fourth freestyle skiing World Cup event.

Kirsty Muir has just absolutely smashed it at the @FISfreestyle World Cup in Aspen, USA – silver in the Slopestyle! 🥈🎆 Congratulations Kirsty, a brilliant result and very well deserved! 📷: @benkinnear #GBSnowsport pic.twitter.com/VBTmMZJax2 — GB Snowsport (@GBSnowsport) March 20, 2021

She described the event as “incredible”.

Tess Ledeux (83.90) extended her unbeaten start to the slopestyle season in Aspen by taking home gold with Russian Anastasia Tatalina of Russia (78.55) landing the bronze.