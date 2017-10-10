Aberdeen teenager Calum on the slope to success

For Calum Shepherd, a love of skiing has resulted in him becoming a finalist in Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2017.

The 17 year old received his first lesson aged just three. Since then, skiing and then coaching have become a huge part of his life.

Now he is a finalist in the Junior Coach of the Year category at the prestigious awards.

Calum balances school work with coaching at Aberdeen Snowsports Centre and has completed his level two qualification with the British Association of Snowsports Instructors, as well as racing internationally.

He has competed at events such as the British Championship and has also been selected to represent Scotland in next year’s World Schools Ski Championships in Grenoble.

Calum said: “It all started from my mum, Corrie. She took herself along to evening classes at the snowsports centre when she was still at school.

“Then she taught my dad Duncan to ski and they were both fairly interested in skiing but not obsessed with it.

“Then they got me ski lessons when I was younger – I had my first lesson when I was three.

“I really enjoyed it. I progressed fairly well, there were a couple of years where I didn’t ski as much as I had done when I moved school.

“But from about 2011 onwards I started skiing a lot more, I started going to a lot of the lessons at the snowsports centre, moving my way up the levels. And then a couple of years later I got into racing. It’s all just taken off from there.”

He also explained what motivates him to coach, and added: “I just get quite a lot of satisfaction out of seeing people improve as a result of what I do or what other people are doing.

“Being able to spot people’s strengths and weaknesses, and work on them and improve them – and start to see them picking up the pace and getting faster, getting technically better and seeing big differences.”

Calum believes becoming a finalist at Aberdeen’s Sports Awards has put into perspective how much he has achieved in skiing.

He said: “It came as quite a surprise to me actually.

“Being nominated for the awards has put it all into perspective.

“It’s quite nice for people to see I have done a lot of it voluntarily.”