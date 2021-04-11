Aberdeen swimmmer Toni Shaw wins bronze medal on final day in Sheffield

Aberdeen swimmer Toni Shaw claimed bronze on the final day of the British Para-Swimming International Meet in Sheffield.

The 17-year-old, who represents the University of Aberdeen Performance Swim team, finished third in the MC 100m butterfly final in a time of 1:09.56 with Louise Fiddes (1:07.21) taking home gold.

The event at Ponds Forge also incorporated the opening event of the World Para Swimming World Series and Britain’s Paralympic trials.

It’s a third place 🥉finish for @tonishaw_x in the MC 100m butterfly final. She improves on her heat with a time of 1:09.56 (724 points). #BPSIM21 pic.twitter.com/C2gUcSbb27 — Scottish Swimming (@ScottishSwim) April 11, 2021

Shaw boosted her chances of being in the Games later this year by recording a Tokyo consideration time on Saturday in her preferred event, the 400m freestyle.

She said: “While I think it could have been better, it was controlled. I am competitive, so I much prefer someone there in the next lane alongside me.

“That really pushes me on and makes me want to be quicker. Hopefully in a different race and in different circumstances I would go faster.

“I like the 400m freestyle because it’s a longer event. If you make a mistake at the start, it doesn’t really matter as you have time to right the wrong and make it up. You can’t do that in the sprint events like the 100 or 200.”

Shaw had also produced a Paralympic consideration time of 1:03.71 in the 100m freestyle earlier in the meet with a second-place finish in the second of two women’s finals.