Aberdeen lightweight Nathan Beattie targets title shot against Scottish ring legend Scott Harrison

Aberdeen lightweight Nathan Beattie has targeted an all-Scottish world title shot against ring legend Scott Harrison.

Former two-time WBO featherweight champion Harrison, 43, recently made a winning return to action following a seven-year hiatus with a stoppage defeat of Paul Peers at lightweight in Aberdeen.

Beattie and Harrison are boxing under the auspices of the British and Irish Boxing Authority.

The former, who is 31, will face Nicaraguan Julio Bendana, who boasts a pro record of six wins and two defeats, in a top-of-the-bill bout at the Northern Hotel, Aberdeen tonight.

The behind-closed-doors event will be broadcast live on Fite TV.

WBU and PBC International lightweight champion Beattie hopes tonight is the first step towards a showdown with Harrison.

Beattie said: “I will hopefully get a world title in the next year.

“We have had talks that, if lockdown eases enough, I could hopefully fight for an Intercontinental title or European title.

“We have an opponent waiting, so as soon as lockdown is over we can maybe have a double title fight for the European and Intercontinental titles.

“When I have won them, a couple of world title federations have already spoken to Lee (McAllister, manager and trainer) to say I am next in line to fight for vacant world titles.

“Harrison is up at that level, so hopefully I can make a fight happen with him.

“I would like to fight for a world title against a big name like Harrison. Even if I won a title then defended it against him.

“It would get my name out there to show I will fight big names.

“People are saying Harrison is too old, but he was in phenomenal shape in his fight against Paul Peers.”

Beattie will tonight return to the ring having suffering the frustration of recent bouts falling through.

A title bout in March was cancelled due to boxing shutting down across the country due to the outbreak.

He was then set to face Milton Arauz last month only for the Nicaraguan to pull out with a hand injury.

Replacement Bendana, who he faces tonight, flew in for the fight only to be informed he then had to go into self-isolation for 14 days.

Beattie, aka “Nate Dogg”, said: “My opponent has been in the UK for four weeks now since that original fight was scheduled.

“He is a very tough opponent.

“You spend eight weeks training hard and camps also cost a lot of money.

“To have a show cancelled a few days before is so frustrating and it does feel like you have been training for nothing.

“Then you have to get back to it. Motivation-wise, cancellations do take it out of you.

“Training has gone well and this is probably the fittest I have ever felt in my career.”