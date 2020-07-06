Aberdeen bantamweight Kristen Fraser targets world title glory once boxing resumes

Undefeated Aberdeen bantamweight Kristen Fraser will target world title glory when boxing finally emerges from the Covid-19 shutdown.

The 32-year-old was closing in on a potential world title shot until that momentum was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fraser aims to make up for lost time when boxing eventually resumes by pushing for that coveted world title belt.

Fraser is the subject of a documentary on BBC Scotland tomorrow (10pm to 11pm) that charts her rise to Commonwealth title success and life away from the ring.

Fraser said: “A world title is the peak. I have always wanted to go for well-established titles which is why I chose the Commonwealth.

“Now we are looking at the big four world titles and seeing where we are there. They are all held by different people at the moment. We had a plan set out this year.

“I had a show in Elgin (March 27) which was the start of what was going to be a strong run in going for that world title shot.

“It was similar to what we did for the Commonwealth title we wanted a good run with a fight at the end. However the show in Elgin was cancelled.

“It was disappointing but these things happen and we just have to wait for an opportunity to go again.”

“The Boxer” charts Fraser’s rise to Commonwealth belt glory secured with a stoppage defeat of Malawi’s Ellen Simwaka in Aberdeen in November 2018.

It also focuses on her private life with wife Kirsty and the birth of their daughter.

Fraser insists the end goal of a world title is the only target that can justify the sacrifices she has to make in her boxing career.

She said: “The reward has to be worth the sacrifice. I’m not missing parts of my baby growing up if I’m not going to get a world title. That is the only pay-off for missing those parts of our lives.

“I am really very focused on that. It is difficult but I spent so long getting to this point it would then be silly to not try to finish it.”

Fraser hopes her boxing career and private life can be an inspiration to others.

She said: “Whatever platform I have I want to use it for something positive. My home life with my wife and our baby is very much there in the documentary.

“Hopefully people can look at it and think if she can do it why can’t I. Even if that is just something as simple as being gay, having a family and being happy and content.

“There are barriers there to stop you doing anything in life but there are ways around everything. You just have to persevere.

“I have been stubborn my whole life and that has got me where I am. Essentially all I have done is work hard.

“I am not particularly gifted or special in any way. Hard work and dedication gets you places.”