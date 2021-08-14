Aberdeen duo go head to head in Grangemouth

Since the Scottish track and field championships were first held in 1883 only three Aberdeen runners have won the men’s mile or 1500m titles.

Ken Coutts, a former Aberdeen Grammar pupil, struck gold when representing Edinburgh University in the mile on a cinder track at the New Meadowbank grounds in 1952.

Myles Edwards won the metric equivalent at Aberdeen Sports Village in 2015 and Michael Ferguson emulated that achievement at Grangemouth in 2019.

Ferguson has now held the title for the past two years as the championships weren’t held in 2020 because of the pandemic – and he will attempt to win again at Grangemouth this weekend

He said: “That’s my aim but there’s a couple of guys in the field who are faster than me so we’ll see how it goes.I reckon I have a decent chance.

“I’m reasonably happy with my form. I’ve run solid times for 800m, 1500m and 3,000m so I’d say it has been a good season so far, but not a great one.”

Edwards also hopes to rekindle past glories. For a variety of reasons this will be only his third 1500m track race since his memorable victory on home ground six years ago.

He is enjoying a spell of good form as shown last weekend in London when he won a UK league 3000m race while representing his English club,Thames Valley Harriers.

Edwards will be hoping for a slow tactical race as his best time this year,3:53.71, makes him only the eighth fastest of the entrants but he is capable of finishing strongly.

A repeat of the 2019 final, which Ferguson won in 3:59.52, would suit Edwards perfectly.

The Aberdeen men face some tough opposition with Ben Potrykus (Inverclyde AC, 3:43.00) and Ben MacMillan (Central AC, 3:44.00) both having posted faster times than either of them this season.

Harrison defends her 200m title

Aberdeen AAC’s Roisin Harrison is to defend her 200m title in the women’s championships and if successful she’ll maintain the north east’s remarkably strong record in this event in recent years.

Of the eight championships held since 2012, the title has come to either Aberdeen AAC or Banchory Stonehaven AC on seven occasions.

Banchory Stonehaven AC’s Kathryn Christie (2012 and 2014) and Alisha Rees (2015-2018) dominated the event until Harrison’s victory in 2019.

Injuries prevent Christie and Rees from appearing this weekend but Harrison is raring to go, not only in the 200m but in the 100m as well.

The former Ireland junior international goes into the championships having set a legal personal best 100m time of 11.99sec and a wind-assisted 200m PB of 23.81 in Glasgow last weekend.

She said: “These performances have given me a massive confidence boost. I’m going to do both sprints although the 200m is definitely my stronger event.

“I’ve got the fastest time of the entrants in the 200m but the 100m has more depth including Orkney’s Taylah Spence and my other Aberdeen clubmates Rebecca Mathesona nd Sharon Jakisa.The Irish runner Janine Boyle has also run a fast time.

“It would be fantastic if I could retain the 200m title as it would be a good way to end the season.”

Claire McGarvey should be challenging for a podium position in the high jump. The Banchory Stonehaven AC member is hitting best form at the right time, having set a season’s best of 1.73m at Kilmarnock last month.

Aberdeen AAC’s Catriona Pennet has entered the 100m hurdles. The veteran competitor has a remarkable record in this event, having earned one gold, eight silvers and two bronzes over the past 18 years.She’s joined in the line-up by her young clubmates Jane Davidson and Briagha Cook.

Aberdeen’s Hannah Cameron (800m) and Zoe Bates (1500m) will also be looking for strong performances.

Crawford the under-17 favourite

Aberdeen AAC’s Kai Crawford is favourite to win the 800m title in the Scottish under-17 championships also taking place at Grangemouth.

The Albyn school student has been in outstanding form this summer, setting an Aberdeen age group record of 1min 53.51secs.

And last weekend he picked up a bronze medal in the English championships at Manchester Sport City.

Elgin’s Tamsin Fowlie should do well in the girls’ 100m and 200m while Abbie Crawford (Banchory Stonehaven AC) puts herself to the test in the triple jump and Angela McAuslan-Kelly (Aberdeen AAC) bids for success in the shot and discus.