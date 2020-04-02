Aberdeen boxer Nathan Beattie vows to keep on fitness trail in pursuit of title shot

ABERDEENN lightweight Nathan Beattie has vowed to keep his fitness levels high to be ready for a Commonwealth title shot.

The 30-year-old was scheduled to face Ghana’s Michael Ansah for the PBC Commonwealth title at the Northern Hotel on March 21.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of that clash just days before the biggest fight of Beattie’s career.

Beattie remains mandatory challenger to Ansah and will face the Ghanaian when boxing resumes some time after the lockdown.

The Aberdonian has even issued a challenge to Ansah that he will travel to Ghana to fight him on his own patch for the belt.

With Britain in lockdown, Beattie is training at home ready for that title showdown.

He uses the one designated daily exercise time outdoors for an early morning run to cut down the chance of seeing anyone.

Beattie said: “I was devastated that the fight was called off as I had 12 weeks of hard graft in preparation and there were only a couple of days until the weigh-in.

“My weight was dead on point and I had been training twice a day, every day.

“I wanted to become Commonwealth champion which would have been the highlight of my career so far. I have now challenged Ansah to fight him over in Ghana when this is over.

“It would be a great experience to go over to someone’s home city and take a title back home to Aberdeen.”

Ansah secured the PBC Commonwealth title last December when defeating Benjamin Lamptey in Ghana.

Beattie fights under the auspices of the British and Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA) who have shut down all fights for at least three months due to Covid-19.

He said: “It gives me a big boost knowing once this is all over my next fight is for the Commonwealth title.

“I am mandatory challenger to Ansah. The contract is still there to fight, whether in Aberdeen or Ghana.

“I want to be in tip-top shape so I am ready for Ansah as he is a well-respected fighter who has gone up against top opponents. Obviously there will not be any fights going ahead for at least the next three months.

“When we get the go-ahead to fight again the contract is signed for Ansah and myself to fight. We will get it on as soon as we can.”

Beattie, aka Nate Dogg, secured the PBC International and WBU International titles when defeating Ghana’s Tackie Annan by stoppage last October.

With his training venue, the Assassin’s Health and Fitness Village, closed for the forseeable future he has had to train at home.

He said: “The gym is closed for upwards of three months. I have some gym equipment in my house and garage so I have been doing workouts from home for a few hours a day.

“I have been trying to run early in the morning so I am not in any contact with anyone. We have been told we can’t fight for the next three months, possibly longer, depending on how long the virus takes to clear.

“It could be no fights this year but I hope it clears before that.

“I need to keep my fitness ticking over. I don’t want to get out of shape and get lazy in my house which would be easy to do.”

The Commonwealth title shot will eventually come. After that Beattie is setting his sights higher.

He said: “I am focusing on the positives and getting the Commonwealth title and then a step up to maybe a European title.

“I want to move up from there to hopefully a world title which we were looking at had I won my next three or four fights.

“Obviously it will be well into next year before we can even think about that now.”