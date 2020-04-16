Aberdeen boxer Lee McAllister reveals mental health concerns for those isolated during lockdown

Boxer Lee McAllister fears the mental health toll of Covid-19 and the lockdown will lead to an increase in people taking their own lives.

In May last year McAllister opened up about his previous battles with depression and how he had contemplated suicide.

McAllister eventually sought help from his doctor and took the first steps towards recovery.

However, he believes isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic and fear over health and finances could plunge many into mental illness and depression.

McAllister revealed he has taken many phone calls from people suffering anxiety and looking for advice following his revelation about his own battle.

The number of those calls have risen considerably in recent weeks and he believes the psychological impact of Covid-19 will leave a lasting toll. To help, McAllister has posted online fitness and motivational videos.

The 37-year-old said: “With the crisis we are experiencing now with people stuck inside I fear suicide rates will rise.

“It is a massive concern. Globally how many lives are going to be taken by the individuals themselves due to fear, anxiety, depression?

“Everything is uncertain and no one knows what is coming. We don’t know what will be happening this week, never mind next.

“Myself and the rest of the team at Assassin Health and Fitness Village are continuously trying to help people struggling from depression, anxiety and mental health issues.

“The crisis is pushing people who suffer from that back, turning them into a recluse.

“All those anxieties burning inside them return and this crisis will be hitting people. We have been putting up programmes every day for training.

“It is all for people to do at home or while they are taking exercise or a walk under government social distancing regulations.

“It is to keep people motivated, to give them a purpose and something to look forward to.”

The World Health Organisation recently released advice on protecting mental health during the coronavirus outbreak.

Given the health risks of Covid-19, stricter measures to self-isolate and to reduce social contact have been introduced. With the country on lockdown McAllister has grave concerns for the mental health of Britain.

The multiple-weight title-holder said: “You can never beat mental health and illness but you learn how to cope with it.

“There are some times when that switch goes in your head and you hit those down days. “If you don’t know how to deal with those down days they can destroy you.

“The fear is people who have never known mental illness or depression before coronavirus will struggle. They will be getting it at the worst possible time because the whole world is on lockdown.

“For example, if you look at young people who have maybe set up on their own in a new flat. Now they are in isolation on their own.

“They cannot visit family or friends and are stuck indoors. They could also have lost their jobs but still have bills, rent and mortgages to pay.”

Through his online videos, via the health and fitness village’s Facebook page, McAllister hopes he can help those struggling with mental health.

He said: “I have been there with depression and mental health problems but am now out of the woods. My advice is to try to turn the negativity into a positive. Be positive not just physically but mentally.

“If we don’t do that then you can go on a downward spiral. I am replying to hundreds of people who are struggling, be it with mental health, anxiety or where to go next.

“I am not a qualified councillor or social worker but I have a lot of experience with that. One thing in life you can’t buy is experience – and I have been there.”

McAllister’s gym at Balgownie playing fields had played a key role in helping people deal with anxiety and depression.

The one-year anniversary of its opening passed recently with the gym shut due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Last year he went public in the Evening Express about his previous battle with depression and thoughts about taking his own life.

He said: “Coming out with depression helped so many. People have stopped me in the street and said ‘thank you’ – that reading my story made them realise if a boxer can suffer from depression and get through it so can they.

“It touched a lot of hearts and people understood it. I wasn’t looking for attention. The last thing I wanted was for people to know my personal business but I felt I needed to let people know what I had been through.

“They knew they weren’t alone and it could hit anyone.”