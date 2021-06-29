A beaming Zoey Clark admits she experienced a mixture of emotions when hearing of her nomination for the Team GB 4x400m relay squad to compete in next month’s Tokyo Olympics.

The 26-year-old Aberdeen AAC sprinter felt she may have blown her chances after finishing sixth in the national team trials in Manchester last weekend.

But, while disappointed not to have secured one of the three available spots in the individual 400m, she is totally thrilled to be given the chance to perform in the relay.

I am going to the Olympics! 🇬🇧 🇯🇵 I have so many emotions right now it’s hard to process. I’m so proud to be part of @TeamGB . This year in particular has been so tough for us all, so I am delighted that I have managed to navigate through it and earn my first Olympic selection. pic.twitter.com/w6CtqAc3gk — Zoey Clark (@_ZoeyClark) June 29, 2021

She may run in either the women’s or the mixed competition – or possibly both. The latter features as an Olympic medal race for the first time. Nine women have been nominated for the relay pool.

‘Not a lot of sleep’

Clark said: “I am obviously very happy and a bit relieved at the same time. It was a very long day on Monday as I didn’t hear until about 8pm that I had been selected.

“I haven’t had a lot of sleep over the past two days with everything that’s been going on, but it’s very exciting for me and my family.

“I would have liked an individual place but so many girls had upped their game this year that I always knew it was a big ask. But I’m very pleased to be doing the relay.”

Clark has had little time to savour the moment as she had to make speedy arrangements to travel to Birmingham to collect her team kit.

She said: “There hasn’t really been time for it to sink in as everything has been so busy.”

Clark’s coach, Eddie McKenna, admits he endured a worrying wait before hearing the good news.

He said: “If I was grey-haired before, now it has gone completely white. I hardly slept between the trials at the weekend and hearing she had been selected.

“I am very proud of her and delighted that she has been selected. She really deserves it because her work ethic and determination is absolutely first class.

“This is a huge achievement. This is the biggest opportunity you can get in athletics. It’s absolutely massive, far bigger than the world championships or Commonwealth Games, but she will handle it very well.

“It’s also a major pat on the back for Aberdeen and the set-up here. It goes to prove that you don’t have to leave Aberdeen to make it to the Olympic Games.”

Clark joins elite club

Clark is the first Aberdeen woman to represent Great Britain in a track and field event since Quita Shivas competed in the heats of the 100 yards at the 1952 Helsinki Games.

She will, however, be hoping to at least emulate the achievements of the only other Aberdeenshire track athlete to appear on the Olympic stage.

In 1912 James Tindal Soutter, who came from Echt and studied divinity at Aberdeen University, was a member of the Great Britain 4×400 metres relay team which won bronze medals at Stockholm.

Clark is one of 12 Scots named in the track and field team for Tokyo. California-based Nicole Yeargin has been picked for the individual 400m and will join Clark in the relay squad.

Laura Muir is to compete in the 800m and 1500m and will be joined by Jemma Reekie in the shorter race. Eilish McColgan doubles up in the 5,000m and 10,000m.

Others nominated are Josh Kerr (1500m), Jake Wightman (1500m), Beth Dobbin (4x100m and 200m) and Andy Butchart (5000m).

Callum Hawkins, Steph Davis and Steph Twell had all been selected earlier for the marathon.