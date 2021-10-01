Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport

North-east boxing stars Dean Sutherland and Billy Stuart to fight on same bill in Aberdeen

By Sean Wallace
01/10/2021, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland.
Ring stars Dean Sutherland and Billy Stuart have both been confirmed for a boxing bill at the Aberdeen Beach Ballroom next month.

The two fighters, both signed to Dennis Hobson Promotions, will top the bill against as yet unconfirmed opponents on Friday November 12.

Undefeated Sutherland will compete for the first time since securing the WBO Youth World Welterweight title with a seventh round stoppage of Mexican Jose Antonio Delgado this summer.

Southpaw Sutherland, 22, secured the prestigious belt at New Douglas Park, Hamilton on July 31 despite boxing with a foot injury sustained in the build-up to the fight.

Undefeated WBO World Youth champion Dean Sutherland is set to fight at the Beach Ballroom.

Sutherland suffered two Grade 1 ligament tears in his foot four weeks before the bout but fought through the pain barrier to secure the world title.

Boasting a flawless pro record of 11 wins from 11 fights (three by stoppage) Aberdonian Sutherland will box in front of a home crowd for the first time in almost two years.

Sutherland was last in action in the Granite City when defeating Edvinas Puplauskas of Lithuania on points at the Treetops Hotel on November 16, 2019.

Dean Sutherland (blus/silver shorts) on the way to defeating Edvinas Puplauskas (flag shorts)

Stuart returns after narrow world title loss

In a mouth-watering double bill Northern Sporting Club star Stuart will also be in action for the first time since losing an IBF World Youth  super-bantamweight title fight on majority decision to Mexican Alejandro Jair Gonzalezr.

That fight was on the same bill as Sutherland at New Douglas Park in July.

That IBF Youth world title bout delivered the first defeat of the 23-year-old’s professional career.

Northern Sporting Club super-bantamweight Billy Stuart at Granite City gym.

Stuart now boasts a pro record of 10 wins and just the one defeat.

Both boxers impressed live on Fightzone in the title fights in July.

The undercard for the Beach Ballroom event is set to be announced next week.

Scotland a hotbed of boxing talent

Stuart, who is from Macduff but trains in Aberdeen, and Sutherland both  signed with renowned Sheffield-based promoter Dennis Hobson in January this year.

Hobson oversaw the careers of former world champion Ricky Hatton, David Haye and Clinton Woods.

Hobson has set up the Fight Academy with cards being broadcast live on Fightzone.

Billy Stuart after defeating Brett Fidoe at the Hilton Treetops

The legendary promoter recently underlined his ambition to make Scotland a boxing hotbed – with Sutherland and Stuart at the forefront.

Hobson said: “Our philosophy is to get our stable opportunities and that’s what we’re doing.

“We want to create a hotbed in Scotland and hopefully develop a couple of world champions.

“We don’t want Scottish fighters to have to come down south to win major titles, we want them to be able to do it up in Scotland.”

Northern Sporting Club boxer Billy Stuart.

Promoter delivers with world title fights

Hobson delivered with world Youth title fights for Sutherland and Stuart, who both train together at Aberdeen’s Granite City boxing club.

Hobson continued: “The passion north of the border is amazing.

“It’s a hotbed up there, and it’s not been tapped into on a regular basis, and our aim is to do that up there with our partners.”