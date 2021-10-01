North-east boxing stars Dean Sutherland and Billy Stuart to fight on same bill in Aberdeen

Ring stars Dean Sutherland and Billy Stuart have both been confirmed for a boxing bill at the Aberdeen Beach Ballroom next month.

The two fighters, both signed to Dennis Hobson Promotions, will top the bill against as yet unconfirmed opponents on Friday November 12.

Undefeated Sutherland will compete for the first time since securing the WBO Youth World Welterweight title with a seventh round stoppage of Mexican Jose Antonio Delgado this summer.

Southpaw Sutherland, 22, secured the prestigious belt at New Douglas Park, Hamilton on July 31 despite boxing with a foot injury sustained in the build-up to the fight.

Sutherland suffered two Grade 1 ligament tears in his foot four weeks before the bout but fought through the pain barrier to secure the world title.

Boasting a flawless pro record of 11 wins from 11 fights (three by stoppage) Aberdonian Sutherland will box in front of a home crowd for the first time in almost two years.

Sutherland was last in action in the Granite City when defeating Edvinas Puplauskas of Lithuania on points at the Treetops Hotel on November 16, 2019.

Stuart returns after narrow world title loss

In a mouth-watering double bill Northern Sporting Club star Stuart will also be in action for the first time since losing an IBF World Youth super-bantamweight title fight on majority decision to Mexican Alejandro Jair Gonzalezr.

That fight was on the same bill as Sutherland at New Douglas Park in July.

That IBF Youth world title bout delivered the first defeat of the 23-year-old’s professional career.

Stuart now boasts a pro record of 10 wins and just the one defeat.

Both boxers impressed live on Fightzone in the title fights in July.

The undercard for the Beach Ballroom event is set to be announced next week.

Scotland a hotbed of boxing talent

Stuart, who is from Macduff but trains in Aberdeen, and Sutherland both signed with renowned Sheffield-based promoter Dennis Hobson in January this year.

Hobson oversaw the careers of former world champion Ricky Hatton, David Haye and Clinton Woods.

Hobson has set up the Fight Academy with cards being broadcast live on Fightzone.

The legendary promoter recently underlined his ambition to make Scotland a boxing hotbed – with Sutherland and Stuart at the forefront.

Hobson said: “Our philosophy is to get our stable opportunities and that’s what we’re doing.

“We want to create a hotbed in Scotland and hopefully develop a couple of world champions.

“We don’t want Scottish fighters to have to come down south to win major titles, we want them to be able to do it up in Scotland.”

Promoter delivers with world title fights

Hobson delivered with world Youth title fights for Sutherland and Stuart, who both train together at Aberdeen’s Granite City boxing club.

Hobson continued: “The passion north of the border is amazing.

“It’s a hotbed up there, and it’s not been tapped into on a regular basis, and our aim is to do that up there with our partners.”