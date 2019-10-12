No fear of Scots by minnows

The manager of the world’s worst international team is relieved his minnows are only facing struggling Scotland.

San Marino meet the Scots at Hampden tomorrow fresh from a 9-0 hammering by Group I leaders Belgium.

The minnows were also whitewashed 9-0 away to Russia earlier in the campaign.

Rock bottom of the Fifa world rankings, San Marino have lost 33 straight matches.

They last avoided defeated in a 0-0 draw with Estonia in 2014.

San Marino have conceded six goals or more in 10 of their 33 consecutive defeats since then.

However, boss Franco Varella believes his side will not have it as tough as previous matches tomorrow.

He said: “Belgium used us as a sparring partner, to be honest.

“We are lucky they didn’t score too early or else it could have been even worse.

“We also lost 9-0 in Russia, but Belgium were better. Some of the football they played was incredible.

“I actually enjoyed watching it.

“We need to pick ourselves up for our trip to Glasgow and get organised again.

“We aren’t expecting anything like the same standard of opponents.”

Scotland are reeling after a 4-0 loss in Russia. That defeat came just a month after crashing 4-0 to Belgium at Hampden.

Low on confidence Scotland could only muster a 2-0 defeat of San Marino earlier in the Group I campaign.

The Scots shipped seven goals without reply to group leaders Belgium in their two Group I games.

Varella said: “In my mind Belgium are favourites to win the European Championship.

“They are the best team in Europe at the moment.”