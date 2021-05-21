Nairn County boss in hospital after heart attack

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp is in hospital after suffering a heart attack.

The boss has been in charge of the Highland League outfit for five years since being appointed in July 2016.

Sharp has legendary status among Nairn County fans after spending three spells at the club as a player, before becoming manager for the first time in 1999.

CLUB STATEMENT Yesterday, our manager Ronnie Sharp suffered a heart attack. He is currently being treated at Raigmore Hospital. We will give him all the time and support he requires to make a full recovery and we look forward to welcoming him back once he is ready to return. — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) May 21, 2021

Support from across Highland League

The club has published a statement saying the manager is currently being treated in Raigmore Hospital in Inverness after suffering a heart attack on Thursday.

It adds: “We will give Ronnie all the time and support he requires to make a full recovery and we all look forward to welcoming him back once he is ready to return to his duties.”

Messages of support have been sent to Nairn County from clubs across the Highland League.

Inverness-based Clachnacuddin tweeted: “Sending our very best wishes and thoughts to Ronnie. Hopefully a swift and full recovery lies ahead, and you will be back in the dugout in no time.

Fort William FC tweeted: “Wishing you all the very best, Ronnie.”