Fletcher: My ear looks like I’ve been bitten by Mike Tyson – but I’ll be ready to go toe-to-toe against Slovenia

Scotland skipper Darren Fletcher left Hampden looking like his ear had been mauled by Mike Tyson – now he has called for a knock-out blow against Slovenia tomorrow.

Stoke City midfielder Fletcher needed stitches in his left ear that was “hanging off a little bit” following an elbow from Martin Skrtel in the 1-0 win over Slovakia.

That victory elevated the Scots up to second spot ahead of the Group F curtain closer tomorrow (5pm).

If Scotland rack up a fourth successive World Cup qualifier victory by overcoming Slovenia they will finish second and land the chance of a play-off spot.

The ear injury will not prevent Fletcher leading out the Scots on their date with destiny in the must-win tie.

After taking 13 points from the last 15, optimism is high but Fletcher urged for caution and warned they are still a long way from Russia and nothing has been achieved yet.

The 33-year-old said: “Beating Slovakia was a massive boost and puts us in a great position but we still have a job to do in Slovenia.

“There’s a feel-good factor about the country at the moment but we’ve still got one game to go and even after that there is still the play-offs.

“There are still a lot of challenges ahead of us and what we want to achieve.

“If we could reach the play-offs that would be great but it is all about getting to the tournament in Russia.

“We still have a number of games to get to Russia and Slovakia was a small step towards getting there.

“It will be tough but this team believe we can go and win the game, and that’s the biggest thing.”

At club level with Manchester United the midfielder racked up a glittering collection of winner’s medals both domestically and on the European stage.

Fletcher won five Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups.

He also won the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup in 2008.

There are similarities with fellow Scot and Manchester United legend Denis Law in that all that is absent is a World Cup finals appearance.

The Lawman achieved his lifelong dream at 34 when he played in the 1974 World Cup in West Germany shortly before retiring.

At 33, Fletcher accepts this could be last chance saloon for him reaching football’s biggest stage.

He said: “It is probably my last chance at a World Cup.

“We’ll see what happens after this campaign.

“There’s nothing you can do, you get older and that’s your time up.

“Not that I try any harder because of that.

“I give my all in every game, but I don’t really think about it being the last chance too much. I take each game as it comes and try to help my country qualify.”

Fletcher played for most of the second half with his head heavily bandaged having sustained a torn ear when elbowed by Skrtel.

He required stitches but confirmed he will be okay to start in Slovenia tomorrow.

Fletcher said: “My ear looks like I’ve been bitten by Mike Tyson! But I’ll be all right for Sunday.

“My ear was hanging off a little bit, so it definitely needed to be bandaged up or it would have been flapping around.

“I got a few stitches but it will heal up and should be all right for Sunday.

“In football now you can’t have blood on the pitch.

“I signalled to my kids in the stand at the end making sure they knew I was OK. When you see your dad go off with blood, you might be worried. I needed three or four stitches and some glue.”

Fletcher was alluding to the infamous WBA world heavyweight title bout in June 1997 when Mike Tyson bit off part of Evander Holyfield’s ear.

To continue a boxing analogy, Scotland’s World Cup hopes were not just on the ropes,but on the canvas a year ago following damaging results to Slovakia (3-0 loss), England (3-0 loss) and Lithuania (1-1 draw).

The Scots came back swinging to revitalise the flagging campaign by securing 13 points from the last 15. Only an injury-time goal from England’s Harry Kane to salvage a 2-2 draw denied a clean sweep of five consecutive wins going to Slovenia.

“Momentum is a good thing in football and it is with us now,” explained Fletcher.

“Once you score a couple of late goals you start to believe in yourselves as a team, and that is showing.”

Fletcher earned his 79th cap when replacing the injured Scott Brown who was out along with fellow Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong.

Both are also ruled out for tomorrow’s Group F finale.

Fletcher said: “Captain is fine for me – it’s not an issue. “It’s a great honour but it is something I’ve done a number of times, so I don’t really think about it.

“Those two lads are fantastic and in the best form of their career, so they’d be a miss for any team.

“It just shows the depth in our team that we have other players who can step in, and maybe we haven’t had that in the past.

“But the sooner we get those lads back the better because it’s important you have all your players fit and in the squad.”