Aberdeen’s Zoey Clark on verge of an Olympic history run at Tokyo 2020

Zoey Clark is poised to become the first Aberdeen woman to represent Great Britain at the Olympic Games for 68 years.

The 25-year-old hopes to secure one of three Great Britain places available in the individual 400m as well as featuring in the women’s and mixed 4x400m relay teams at Tokyo 2020.

If successful she will emulate Quita Shivas who ran in the 100 yards at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics.

Clark, pictured, is well placed to fulfil her ambition having been a key member of the highly-successful Great Britain relay squads over the past few seasons.

She picked up her fourth major senior championships medal in March when collecting 4x400m silver at the European indoors in Glasgow.

She also won world outdoor silver at London (2017), world indoor bronze at Birmingham (2018) and European outdoor bronze at Berlin (2018).

Despite that fine record, Clark is taking absolutely nothing for granted and knows there’s a lot of hard work to be done in her quest for selection.

She said: “The goal is to get an individual 400m place and I’m obviously keen to be involved in the relays again.

“But it will be difficult and selection is probably harder than it’s been before.

“The qualifying mark for the 400m is slightly faster than my personal best of 51.36secs, but I feel it’s achievable.

“It’s a case of who is running well at the time. Obviously I have run for the team quite a few times over the past few years so I have cemented myself in the squad, but I’ll still have to show form.

“It will come down to the trials. If you want to be on the team you have to do well enough when it matters.”

She has two bites of the cherry when it comes to the relays as Great Britain will be represented not only in the women’s race but also in the mixed event to be held at an Olympics for the first time in Japan.

Clark heads off to South Africa in the new year for a three-week spell of warm weather training and is expected to open her 2020 season shortly after returning home.

She said: “I get home on a Thursday and the Scottish indoor championships are on the Sunday. I might run either the 60m or 200m there, but it depends on how I feel.

“I’m also thinking about the British championships because they are in Glasgow and I feel I should put in an appearance.

“Again, I’d be doing the 60m or 200m as I don’t want to race at 400m during the winter.”

Once the indoor season is over, she’ll be back into another block of full training before turning her attention to what promises to be a landmark season.

Clark said: “I might go to Florida before our summer season so I can get some races under my belt.

“But nothing is decided yet.”