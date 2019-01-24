Aberdeen’s Zoey hopes to zoom at Scottish Indoors

Aberdeen AAC’s world championship relay medallist Zoey Clark hopes to produce a few more eye-catching performances at the Scottish indoor track and field championships.

The 24-year-old Great Britain 400m specialist is to compete in the 60m and 200m at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow on Saturday.

Her aim is to sharpen her speed before next month’s European championship trials in Birmingham.

Clark certainly showed sparkling form when racing over 60m at the Aberdeen Sports Village indoor meeting.

The two-time Commonwealth Games representative zipped down the track in a personal best and Aberdeen record time of 7.46secs – also the seventh quickest in history by a Scottish woman.

Now she is looking forward to what promises to be another intriguing day of racing against the best of the rest of the country’s top sprinters.

Clark said: “There’s a great field for the 60m with around 16 girls who have run under eight secs entered.

“There are some who are slightly quicker than me, or around the same level, so it should be a really good event.”

The Aberdeen athlete has a fine record at these championships, having won nine medals over the past eight years, four of them gold, two each in the 60m and 200m.

Her 200m winning time of 23.58secs last January broke the Scottish record, an impressive achievement considering this is not her specialist distance.

Clark isn’t making any predictions as to how fast she might run on Saturday, but admits she hopes to be extremely competitive.

She said: “I haven’t done any specific 200m training sessions but I’ve done a lot of shorter speedwork and a lot of longer stuff so hopefully it will all come together and I can run a good time.”

It promises to be a tough shift, however, with Clark facing at least four races, and possibly more, during the course of the day.

She added: “I’m not sure how many I’ll have to do. It’s possible there could be three rounds for the 60 and the 200, but in my experience it’s more likely there will only be two.

“It would be pretty tough doing three 200s in one day, especially after the 60s, so hopefully that won’t happen.

“But it’s all good preparation for the 400m at the European trials as it gives me a lot of endurance work in the one day, which is what I need at this stage.”

The serious action really begins for Clark after this weekend’s event is done and dusted.

Her priority is to secure an individual 400m place on the Great Britain team for March’s European indoor championships in Glasgow.

The team will be selected following the British championships in Birmingham over the weekend of February 9-10.

Clark won’t have raced over her favoured distance until she gets to the Midlands event, but that doesn’t bother her in the slightest.

She said: “I had originally thought about a race in Europe but there was nothing that really fitted in so my first one of the season will be at Birmingham.

“There will be a couple of rounds so by the time I hopefully get to the final I’ll be ready to go.”

Clark was silver medallist in last year’s British championships when she ran an indoor best of 52.12 behind fellow Scot Eilidh Doyle who won in 51.84.

A repeat of that performance will be enough to secure her Euro slot.

She added: “I think there are three individual places available on the team for the Europeans so hopefully getting a medal at the British would be enough.”