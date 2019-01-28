Aberdeen sprinter Clark chasing British berth for European Indoors after winning Scottish Indoor 200m title

Aberdeen’s Zoey Clark hopes she can make the British team for March’s European Indoor Athletics Championship after securing two national medals on Saturday.

The Granite City athlete won gold in the 200m and silver in the 60m at the Scottish Senior Indoor Championships at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena.

In March the European Championships will be held at the same venue and Clark will attempt to qualify next month at the British Championships.

After her good work at the the weekend the 24-year-old said: “This should set me up well for a return to 400m in the British Champs and Euro Trials in a couple of weeks in Birmingham.

“Making the Great Britain team for the European Indoors is such a big goal because I’d just love to come back here (Emirates Arena) and compete in front of a Scottish crowd.

“You don’t get too many chances like that in your career and a full house with Scots cheering me on at the Emirates would be a fantastic experience.”

Clark ran in six races on Saturday. She won the 200m in 23.60 seconds, just two hundredths of a second outside the Scottish Indoor record she set a year ago.

In the 60m her time of 7.42 seconds was good enough for silver and also placed here fifth on the all-time Scottish list for the distance.

Clark added: “When I ran that 23.58 last year, it was only my second race so to get so close to that time and win gold this year in 23.60 in my sixth race of the day is really pleasing. I was happy with the 60m time, too. It was good to get a competitive women’s race like that.”