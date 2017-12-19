Table Tennis: North-east young guns battle their way to glory at Scottish schools tourney in Bathgate

It was double doubles delight for Aberdeen Sports Village Table Tennis Academy players at the Scottish Primary Schools championships in Bathgate.

Of the four titles available, ASV players took two, and two further silver medals.

Four ASV players will now go on to represent Scotland at the UK Primary Schools Home International event at Easter next year in Largs.

This represents 50% of the entire Scotland Primary Schools team.

In the boys doubles in Bathgate, top seeds Louis Loi (Markethill Primary) and Daniel Tibbetts (Arduthie Primary) cruised through to the final in comfortable fashion, not losing a single game on the way.

More unexpected, perhaps, was the form shown by Jonathan and Nathan Pan (both Danestone Primary), the brothers who were playing doubles for the first time at an event.

They had some excellent matches on their way to the final, not least their semi-final victory over the No2 seeds from Edinburgh.

This proved to be a five-set thriller, with Jonathan and Nathan taking the deciding game 11-8 and making it through to face their clubmates in the final.

The Pan boys gave the favourites a shock, taking the first end and becoming the only pairing to have done so over Louis and Daniel for the entire day.

However, Louis and Daniel picked things up and took the next 12-10, before then easing through the next two ends to take the gold medal and the doubles title, with Jonathan and Nathan taking the silver.

Not to be outdone, No1 seeds Hania Petryk (Seaton Primary) and Willow Shek (Greenbrae Primary) made it through to the final of the girls doubles, also without dropping a game.

They came up against the No2 seeds from Glasgow in the final match, and despite dropping their first game of the tournament, took a comfortable 3-1 victory in the end to claim the gold and title.

Hania, seeded No3 for the girls singles, was again playing some excellent attacking table tennis and dominated her group in the initial stages, avoiding clubmate and doubles partner Willow in the semi-finals, with Hania easing through to the final.

The final was a tough call against No1 seed Amelia Smolarek, from Glasgow, and while Hania continued to play very well, she had to settle for silver.

The Scottish Primary Championships also act as the qualifier for the Scottish team for the Home International, with boys and girls represented in teams of four. Louis and Daniel were selected for the boys team, while Hania and Willow were selected for the girls.

Jonathan Pan and Ilaria Zhao (Sunnybank Primary) are the reserve players for the boys and girls teams. ASV Academy players will head back to Bathgate on January 7, for the Edinburgh Open.

Final placings in the singles events:

Boys – Louis Loi, 3rd place, Scottish selection

Daniel Tibbetts, 4th place, Scottish selection

Jonathan Pan, 5th place, Scottish team reserve.

Girls – Hania Petryk, 2nd place, Scottish selection

Willow Shek, 4th, Scottish selection

Ilaria Zhao, 5th, Scottish team reserve.