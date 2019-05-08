WWE superstars to make return to Aberdeen with live show

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) action will return to the north-east later in the year.

WWE Live will be at The Event Complex Aberdeen on November 10, organisers have announced.

It will be the global brand’s first show at the new city venue.

Superstars who could be involved in some of the hi-octane matches include Universal Champion Seth Rollins, “The Phenomenal One” AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, The Miz, Alexa Bliss and many more.

A statement said: “WWE Live is a unique blend of sport and entertainment, combining in-ring match action with dramatic entertainment.

“Bursting with all the drama and energy of a rock concert, in a fun, lively and exciting environment, WWE Live is the ultimate in family entertainment!”

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at The Event Complex Aberdeen, said: “We are thrilled to bring back WWE Live to Aberdeen, and for the first time at our brand new venue, bringing an all new world-class experience to the north-east. Previously WWE has been a huge success, with such a strong fanbase here in Aberdeen, and we expect tickets to sell-out fast.”

WWE Live last visited the Granite City in November last year.

On that visit, the main event at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre saw Styles, then WWE Champion, beat challenger Samoa Joe by pinfall to hold on to his belt.

The drama of the match was further intensified when Sheamus and Cesaro entered the fray to try to help Samoa Joe win, but they were then ousted by The Usos.

General tickets go on sale on Wednesday May 22 at 10am from teca.co.uk, with venue presale tickets available on Tuesday May 21 at 10am.