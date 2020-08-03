World Mixed Curling Championship, set for Curl Aberdeen, postponed due to Covid-19 crisis

The World Mixed Curling Championship, which was set to take place at Curl Aberdeen in October this year, has been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

“It’s with regret that we are announcing it is no longer possible to run the World Mixed Curling Championship 2020,” said World Curling President Kate Caithness.

“Unfortunately, with the continuing spread of the virus and the restrictions it has placed on international travel, safely bringing athletes and staff to the championship is simply not feasible at this time.”

Curl Aberdeen Manager and 2014 Olympic silver medallist Tom Brewster said: “We are disappointed that we are unable to welcome the curling family to Aberdeen in 2020.

“With quarantine restrictions still in place, it is simply too early in the curling season for us to host the championship.

“Instead, we now look forward to welcoming everyone to Curl Aberdeen for the World Mixed Curling Championship 2021.”

The 2020 Championship was set to mark the start of a three-year stay for the tournament in the Granite City.

As well as 2021, Curl Aberdeen is also still scheduled to host the event in 2022.