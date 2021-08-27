World champion Julian Alaphilippe aiming for more success when Tour of Britain heads to Aberdeen

French star and reigning UCI road world champion Julian Alaphilippe will return to the Tour of Britain next month for the first time since winning the event in 2018.

Alaphilippe will lead the Belgian Deceuninck – Quick-Step team in the Tour of Britain alongside home favourite Mark Cavendish, whose participation in the eight-day race, which finishes in Aberdeen (Sunday 5-12 September), was announced earlier this month.

The eight-stage race starts in Penzance on Sunday September 5 and culminates with a 173km stage from Stonehaven to Aberdeen on Sunday September 12.

Alaphilippe has a perfect record in the Tour of Britain, having claimed the race’s overall title in his sole participation in the event to date.

Bonjour, Julian 👋 World champion and 2018 Tour of Britain 🇬🇧 winner @alafpolak1 🇫🇷 will return to the UK's biggest bike race this September!#TourOfBritain 🔴🔵⚪ — Tour of Britain 🇬🇧 (@TourofBritain) August 27, 2021

He also won stage three of the 2018 Tour in Bristol, a victory that sits alongside six Tour de France stage victories and successes in prestigious one-day races such as Milan – Sanremo, Flèche Wallonne and Strade Bianche.

By virtue of his victory in the UCI World Championships in Imola last year, Alaphilippe will be easily recognisable to the many spectators who line the route owing to the historic rainbow jersey that he is entitled to wear.

The end of the rainbow

He said: “I am really looking forward to racing the Tour of Britain, which will be my last in the rainbow jersey, that I have been so proud to wear for the last 12 months.

“I had a successful race in Britain the last time I was there in 2018, and I know it will be a hard-fought race this time.

“It will be the perfect race for me to take on, ahead of the world championships. We come here with a strong team and will look to race hard, as we always do.”

Alaphilippe’s famed attacking prowess will automatically make him one of the favourites for the 2021 Tour of Britain, which begins in Cornwall on Sunday 5 September and includes a hill-top finish on the Great Orme, Llandudno (stage four).

Live coverage will be available on ITV4 in the UK, as well as in over 150 countries worldwide.