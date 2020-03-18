What are Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire gyms doing so public can continue to keep fit during coronavirus outbreak?

Sport Aberdeen are offering members of their gyms free access to online Les Mills fitness classes amid the coronavirus outbreak.

An update from Sport Aberdeen today revealed in-person exercise classes at likes of the Jesmond Centre or Sheddockley Sports Centre will be suspended from midnight due to the pandemic sweeping the globe.

However, users will be given access to the on-demand service to use at home.

Sport Aberdeen’s gyms will remain open with increased spacing between equipment which adheres to Government social distancing advice, as well as increased access to hand sanitiser.

Operating hours of the facilities “will change in light of reduced usage”.

A Sport Aberdeen spokesperson said: “We are temporarily suspending all of our lessons and coaching programmes, and our group exercise classes, from midnight tonight (Wednesday 18 March).

“At this time, all of our gyms remain open with social distancing measures in place, including increased spacing of equipment, alongside our enhanced cleaning routines. During this challenging period we will work hard to support our members and customers, doing our best to responsibly support those who want and need to stay active.”

Meanwhile, the David Lloyd sports club in Garthdee have informed members they have also increased the space between machines like treadmills, as well as halving the capacity of exercise classes.

Pure Gym – which has four Aberdeen venues in the city – have also cancelled classes, and will limit clubs to 100 members at a time, as well as removing certain pieces of equipment to maintain the advised two metres between members.

AKR and Results Gym, both at the Arches, and Warehouse Health Club, located on Mearns Street, near the harbour, also remain open.

Live Life Aberdeenshire (LLA) who are responsible for public provision in the shire closed all fitness suites, as of Tuesday evening. An LLA update to announce the news said they are planning to offer virtual fitness classes until “we are able to resume sports and cultural activities in our community facilities.”