Westdyke cup derby after Napier nicks it

Westdyke CC striker Connor Napier scored the winner to set up a derby with Westdyke Thistle in the semi-finals of the Stonehaven Youth Trophy.

Westdyke came from a goal behind to overcome Thistle Youth 2-1.

Napier said: “It was difficult from start to finish for us.

“We did well to hold on to it at the end, however, we did well to get the two goals.

“I don’t think we played badly at the start, it was just that it wasn’t clicking for us in the first half.

“After Matthew (Petterman)scored to make it 1-1 we got our momentum back.

“We did very well to get the win especially away from home against a good team like Thistle.

“Our midfielder (Sean McKenzie) had to go in goals and we only had two subs, so we were down to the bare bones.

“We are looking really strong for the league again and still have a quarter-final to play against Formartine United.

“So we are looking good for the treble which would be the third time we have won all domestic trophies.

“Our coach Ellis Renforth made a couple of tactical changes at half-time and it definitely helped – it helped us get into the rhythm again.

“I haven’t scored a lot of goals this season, but it’s something I’m not too disappointed about as I have created more goals than i have scored – so I am quite happy with my contribution.”

In what can only be described as a typical cup tie, Thistle put in a fine display against the league leaders with both teams gaining plaudits.

Thistle opened the scoring on 12 minutes with Cory Booth finding Aidan Macrae in a goalmouth scramble and he managed to put the ball into the net.

Westdyke coach Renforth changed players tactically and within four minutes of the restart his side levelled things up after a fantastic ball by Scott Coull found Petterman who headed past Jamie Shingler.

The visitors took the lead on 68 minutes when a fantastic Lewis Dalgarno through ball found Napier who tucked home a composed finish past Shingler.

It proved to be the winner and sealed a semi-final date.

Meanwhile, Turriff United and Stonehaven shared the spoils in a 4-4 draw in the Under-13s Spree C League Section One.

Aaron Leitch opened the scoring after eight minutes before Turriff pulled level five minutes later, after a goal from Dylan Bates.

Bates then put the hosts ahead on 18 minutes before Stonehaven got themselves into a half-time lead thanks to Lewis Moir before Leitch grabbed his second goal of the game.

Moir had a terrific chance to double the advantage before the interval with a penalty which was missed.

Bates got his brace for Turriff on 39 minutes before Moir got his second on 50 minutes to put Stonehaven seemingly back in control.

Turriff rescued a draw with minutes remaining after captain Owen Johnston netted.