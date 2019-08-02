Cricket: ‘We’ll give Forfarshire a hard time’

Stoneywood-Dyce’s position in mid-table of the Eastern Premier may be secured.

But with nothing to lose captain Jack Mitchell is aiming to hand Forfarshire a second defeat of the season tomorrow when they visit the People’s Park.

Mitchell promised the Broughty Ferry side a hard time and said: “Most teams don’t like coming here, and Forfarshire will be no different.

“We will be perfect hosts, but on the field it will be a different matter. We’ll be in their faces right from the off.

“We have the incentive of gaining a high place in the league if we do well in our last four games, starting on Saturday.

“We have only one change from last week’s selected team which is to welcome back Andrew MacLaren behind the stumps where he replaces Ailsa Lister.

“We are also looking forward to welcoming Scotland player Michael Leask back to his old club. He is a game changer in every sense.

“An aggressive batsman and bowler, while he fields like a demon. He is a real asset in any team, but we’ll be aiming to nullify any threat he poses.”

Aberdeenshire in the meantime travel to Edinburgh seeking a win against RH Corstorphine, knowing a repeat of last week’s dismal batting performance will almost certainly mean curtains.

The Mannofield men have won only one game in a difficult season during which captain Kenny Reid believes his misfiring charges have enjoyed no luck.

He said: “Sometimes you make your own luck, but this season we have had no breaks.

“Losing our professional Solo Nqweni due to illness just about summed our season up, but we’ll go to RH Corstorphine determined to make a fight of it.

“We also have games against Forfarshire, Stoneywood-Dyce and Carlton to come.

“And while none of them will be easy, who is to say they are not winnable? Effectively we need three wins to have any chance of staying up.”

Reid rings the changes for the capital trip, but with his class all-rounder Chris Venske not available, turns to the father and son combination of Stuart and Joseph Horne, 16, for inspiration, handing them debuts in place of Ian Kirk and James Musgrave, while Clark Cameron also starts.

In the Strathmore Union, Gordonians will be keen to get back to winning ways, particularly as their league game tomorrow is against Arbroath United who will also be their semi-final opponents in the 3 Counties Cup at Falkland on Sunday.

A win in the latter would see them meet the winners of the other last four game between Falkland and Dundee High.

Club president Andy Lowden said: “Our league title challenge may have petered out.

“But we can still win this prestigious cup. Our second team are also in the final of the Aberdeenshire Cup.

“We also have three under-age teams leading the way on the national scene.

“Aayush Dasmaptra, 16, has come through the ranks and also plays at Aberdeenshire, is a member of Caley Highlanders and the Scotland Under-17 team.

“I am very proud of our juniors.’’

Mannofield are at home to Falkland in the Strathmore Union.