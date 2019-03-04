Week two of our BHGE 10K ’10 weeks to 10K’ plan

Make Aberdeen’s longest-running road race your latest challenge!

Welcome to your 10 weeks to 10K training plan.

Whether you have ran the race before or are looking to set yourself a new challenge, Sport Aberdeen’s health and wellness team will be on hand every Saturday to offer you training advice to help keep you motivated and get you ready for the race on Sunday May 5.

There will be two plans available every week, one for beginner runners to follow to get you ready for the race and one for people who have run before but are looking to set a new PB.

For more information on the race and how to sign up please visit the Sport Aberdeen website: www.sportaberdeen.co.uk/bhge-10k

Week two – interval training

Well done for getting through week one of your 10 weeks to 10K training plan.

This week we are going to focus on building a base which will help towards the rest of your training and reaching your overall goals.

Your best runs come from good planning, motivation and a positive mindset. We’ve taken care of the planning so it’s up to you to take care of the rest.

Interval training is a great way to improve your endurance and performance for race day.

You may have heard of this already but if not here are some tips on how to practise it and add it in to your training:

1. Time goals

Set a time, for example two minutes. Run for two minutes then use a rest period of up to two minutes in between then run again. Repeat this routine ensuring you pace yourself. Pacing is everything here so start at jog not a sprint.

2. Distance goals

We’re not suggesting run with a meter wheel or take a set of cones with you here.

You can use things around you to set as goals such as lamppost to lamppost. This is another fantastic way to train. Run to one lamppost then walk to the next and repeat.

This type of training may be new to many of you so there could be some muscle and joint soreness when you’re out doing this for your first few sessions.

You could soothe those sore muscles with a lovely dip in the North Sea or one of our pools across the city. Although we would recommend trying some simple stretching post-run or trying out yoga or body balance at one of our Sport Aberdeen venues.

Both classes offer mobility and flexibility benefits – you never know you might end up hooked.

Check out the Sport Aberdeen website for a full list of class times and locations across Aberdeen: www.sportaberdeen.co.uk/timetables

This week’s training plan:

I’ve never run before, help!

Monday

Rest

Tuesday

Walk 5 mins. Alternate jog/run 90 secs and walk 2 mins. Repeat 5 times.

Wednesday

Rest

Thursday

Swim/cycle 30 mins (easy and continuously for as long as possible).

Friday

Rest

Saturday

Rest

Sunday

Walk 5 mins. Attempt to run 2K (easy and continuously for as long as possible).

I’m a runner, but I need a plan

Monday

Rest

Tuesday

Jog 5 mins. Run 20 mins (easy).

Wednesday

Jog 5 mins. Alternate jog/run 90 secs and walk 30 secs. Repeat 10 times.

Thursday

Rest

Friday

Jog 5 mins. Run 30 mins (tempo).

Saturday

Rest

Sunday

Jog 5 mins. Run 5K.