WBU belt added to Love-Lee idea

Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister has confirmed he will fight for the WBU world super-welterweight title next week.

The WBU belt has been added to the PBC super-welterweight world title for McAllister’s clash with Ghana’s Richard Djarbeng at Balgownie on Saturday October 5.

McAllister will celebrate his 37th birthday with the top-of-the-bill title clash at Assassin Health and Fitness Village.

He said: “Securing a WBU world title fight is absolutely huge and it will be a unification fight as the PBC world title is also on the line.

“Djarbeng is such a dangerous opponent and I watched clips of a few of his fights.

“He is a good boxer but quite reckless when he throws power shots. It will be a dangerous fight.”

Formed in 1995 by then IBF European representative Jon W Robinson, the WBU have boasted world champions like Ricky Hatton, George Foreman, Thomas Hearns and James Toney.

McAllister won the WBU lightweight title in 2007 and the super-lightweight, previously held by Hatton, the following year.

In 2010 the WBU fractured into different bodies with one in Germany and another in the USA.

McAllister will face Djarbeng for the world title under the auspices of the German-based WBU.

He said: “The WBU originally was with Jon Robinson but the company split and was actually sold off. There was a dispute with who actually owned it with someone in America but Torsten (Knille, WBU President, based in Germany) owned it.

“The WBU in Germany is the original championship and they have had hundreds of WBU world title fights in the last 10 years.”

McAllister’s “birthday bash” will take place in a marquee tent. In preparation for his home city fight the Aberdonian has dropped down to the 11-stone super-welterweight mark having jumped up five weight divisions to box at heavyweight (14st 4lbs) last July.

He defeated Danny Williams at heavyweight and then had a year of ring inactivity before defeating Dmitrijs Ovsjannikovs with a second-round stoppage in Barrow-in-Furness last month.

McAllister insists he aims to inspire the boxers, old and young, he trains at his gym.

He said: “I am setting the standard for the kids I am training.

“I am training kids from four years of age and also people of 60.

“It is a big range. If I can show them anything is possible regardless of what level they want to achieve, be it fitness or day to day life, then I will do that.

“It is good for them to see that if I can still put myself through the paces and train every day for a fight, what is stopping them?”

Aberdeen lightweight Nathan Beattie will meet Ghanaian national champion Tackie Annan for the PBC International title and the WBU International title.

Annan previously knocked-out Beattie in a bout in 2017. “There are four belts on the line on Saturday in what will be a huge night,” said McAllister. “It is a real grudge match between Nathan and Annan.”

Craig Leadbetter and Kenny Allan will also fight on the bill.