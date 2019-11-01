‘World’s biggest’ Houston Texans fans gives tour of NFL-themed shed … in Laurencekirk

The National Football League (NFL) has released a video of the “world’s biggest” Houston Texans fan, and he lives in the north-east of Scotland.

A clip shows “Kilted Texan” Graham Henderson, 36, of Laurencekirk, giving a tour of “The Bullpen” – the shrine to the Lonestar State franchise located in his garden.

Oil and gas worker Graham’s homage to the Texans – who play in the NFL’s AFC South – is packed with team merchandise, including curtains, shirts, pennants, helmets and plaques.

There is also Texans-themed seating the superfan built and upholstered himself which he sits on while he watches the team on a wall-mounted TV.

Graham said: “I’ve been asked a few times ‘is your shed finished?’

“I don’t think it’ll ever be finished.”

Watch the clip of Graham giving a tour of “The Bullpen” here