WATCH: Aberdeen Paralympics hope Shaw is star of Scottish Swimming’s #SeeMyAbility campaign

World champion para-swimmer Toni Shaw has starred in a video to help launch Scottish Swimming’s #SeeMyAbility campaign.

The campaign encourages children with disabilities to learn to swim as part of the national learn to Swim framework.

The framework works on developing swimming opportunities and providing pathways for children with physical, sensory or learning impairments.

#SeeMyAbility will provide resource toolkits to swimming teachers and coaches to help them teach in an inclusive way.

2019 World Para Swimming Championships multi-medalist Shaw said: “I’m really proud to be an ambassador for the learn to swim framework and really pleased that children with a disability are taught in inclusive learn to swim environments.

“If there’s someone with a disability and the swimming teachers are aware of the impairment the lessons can be adapted.

“It’s great to develop as a swimmer and be seen beyond my disability.”

Paul Wilson, disability performance development manager at Scottish Swimming, said: “Scottish Swimming’s vision is everyone can swim and learning to swim is an activity for all regardless of ability or disability and the whole swimming pathway can be taught in an inclusive way.”

Watch the launch video below: