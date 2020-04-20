WATCH: Aberdeen Olympics hopeful Zoey Clark gives insight into training during Covid-19 lockdown

Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark has given her social media followers an insight into her training during the Covid-19 lockdown.

400-metre specialist Clark, who was in Team GB reckoning for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which will now take place next year, posted the clip of a garage gym session, below:

2021 is shaping up to be a hectic year for athletes with rescheduled competitions set to be plugged into the calendar.

Clark, 25, a 4x400m silver medallist at world level, has previously told the Evening Express she aims to keep training over the summer, with her solo running sessions now taking place at the University of Aberdeen’s King’s College playing fields among other locations.

She said: “I don’t want this year to be a complete write-off, so I’ll keep going, although it’s impossible to know how the season might unfold.

Although it’s frustrating not being able to train on a track right now I’m actually getting a lot of enjoyment training at the outdoor spaces near my house. I never fully appreciated how many wonderful spots there are on my doorstep. pic.twitter.com/j7qYud3LDO — Zoey Clark (@_ZoeyClark) April 13, 2020

“There might be some competitions later on, or nothing might happen at all – we’ll just have to see what happens.”