Wait almost over for McAllister

Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister will finally return to ring action after a year’s absence when fighting for two titles next month.

The 36-year-old will face Justice Addy of Ghana at middleweight for the Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Intercontinental Championship and PBC Commonwealth Championship.

They will go head to head at Hoops, Barrow-in-Furness, on Saturday August 24.

McAllister was originally set to face Addy in a World Boxing Union (WBU) title fight at Livingston’s Tony Macaroni Arena last month.

However, the entire boxing card – arranged to promote mental health awareness – was scrapped just days before the event due to problems with red tape.

With his previous fight last year at heavyweight, McAllister had lost five stone to face Addy at super-welterweight in June. He dropped from 16 stone to 11 stone.

He has subsequently put on one-and-a-half stone, but is confident of dropping that bulk to make weight for the two-belt title clash.

McAllister said: “Addy is a well-schooled boxer.

“I normally don’t watch my opponents, but I watched some footage of Addy ahead of our last scheduled fight and he is a very well skilled boxer.

“I am also a skilful boxer and can dig as well.”

McAllister is now deep into his training camp for next month’s fight and has three-and-a-half weeks to drop the weight he put on following the late call-off of the original fight.

He said: “When a fight is put off you can lose your way a little and become disheartened. It is hard to get yourself back motivated after that disappointment.

“I put on a bit of the weight I had taken off, about a stone-and-a-half.

“I need to take that off again. However, I can make the weight comfortably as I did it a month ago.

“Once I get my running back up and the miles under my belt, the weight should fall off.”

McAllister will fight for the first time in more than a year when facing Addy, who has boxed for the WBO African title and the Ghanaian national title.

The Aberdonian’s last bout was in defeating Danny Williams on July 28 last year for the WBU heavyweight title.

McAllister stepped up five divisions to face former British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion Williams at the Beach Ballroom.

Williams famously stopped former undisputed world champion Mike Tyson to set up his own world title shot.

McAllister gave away more than four stone to Williams, but stopped him in the 10th.

After being inactive for more than a year, are there any concerns about ring rust?

McAllister said: “I am not really worried about ring rust.

“That is all in the mind.

“The mindset I am in, I will go into the ring and fight anyone at any time.

“You have to remember that I took three years out of the ring after retiring and returned with a victory.

“For my last fight I jumped up to heavyweight and beat Danny Williams for the WBU title at heavyweight.

“I believe in my ability regardless of the opponent and regardless of the weight.

“If you can box you can box, if you can fight you can fight.

“I will fight anyone.”

Aberdeen super-lightweight Nathan Beattie will also box on the bill at Barrow-in-Furness.