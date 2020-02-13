Victory propels Darren Traynor’s effort to make it four Scottish titles

Aberdeen’s Darren Traynor today confirmed he will bid to become a four-weight Scottish champion this year.

The 33-year-old has already won national pro titles at lightweight, super-lightweight and featherweight.

Now the Trayn Wreck aims to add another Scottish belt before pushing for a British title eliminator.

Traynor ended 18 months of injury frustration when defeating Des Newton 60-54 at lightweight at the weekend.

Now he is ready to make up for lost time after a persistent hamstring injury wiped more than a year off his career.

Traynor said: “One more fight and I will be going for a Scottish title.

“I want to be a four-weight Scottish champion.

“Hopefully there will also be another eliminator for another British title.

“I want to get back up to the big fights again.

“I think I will be more confident for those big fights this time.

“My confidence is building again and I cannot wait to get back up there and fight for titles again.”

Traynor’s dominant defeat of experienced pro Newton was his first bout since losing on points to Juli Giner in Barcelona in 2018.

There was little sign of ring rust from Traynor who had fought Ryan Walsh for the British featherweight title in London in 2016, losing to a stoppage.

Northern Sporting Club’s Traynor also lost out to James Tennyson in a WBA international super-featherweight title fight in Belfast in 2017.

Both fights were broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Traynor said: “It is exciting times and you never get a dull moment in the ring with me.

“You never know what is going to happen in a fight I am in.

“I am not taking any more time off and hopefully the injuries don’t come back and I can stay well.”

After the lengthy injury lay-off Granite City Boxing Club-based Traynor returned at lightweight.

He said: “I am making lightweight easy enough.

“If I can get to nine stone four (super-featherweight) I will get my nutritionist to help me out.

“I am looking forward to my next fight.”