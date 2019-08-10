Victory No6 boosts Byron Boxing Club-trained Docherty’s title hopes

Undefeated rising super-middleweight John Docherty is closing in on a title shot after a sixth straight victory.

The 21-year-old extended his flawless record with a dominant 40-36 points defeat of Darryl Sharp in Liverpool.

Boxing on the JD NXTGEN bill, the southpaw’s victory was broadcast live on Sky Sports

It was the first time since turning professional that Commonwealth bronze medallist Docherty had been taken beyond two rounds.

He had won three of his previous fights with first-round stoppages while the other victories came in the second round.

Schooled at Aberdeen-based Byron Boxing, Docherty has now stopped every one of his opponents and is now focusing on a title shot.

Docherty said: “Hopefully I will fight for a title soon.

“I don’t know when it will be but hopefully my next fight or the one after that will be for a title.

“Hopefully that will be this year and I can have a belt found my waist.

“It will not be for a British title but something below that to get my ranking up there.

“Whenever I can fight for a title I will be ready.

“I just have to keep doing what I am doing now.

“I will continue to train hard.”

Docherty has been blazing a trail through the professional ranks since signing on at the renowned Matchroom Boxing camp.

He produced another impressive performance in dominating durable Sharp who had been stopped just once in 62 fights before facing Docherty.

With a title shot potentially looming it was vital that Docherty got rounds under his belt.

He said: “I needed the four rounds and that will not do me any harm.

“He (Sharp) said I was a big hitter so it is good to hear that from him.

“People could see my skill in that fight. I showed I have more than just the power.”

Docherty fought in Liverpool on the undercard of Anthony Fowler’s WBO Inter-continental middleweight title defeat of Brian Rose.

On signing with Matchroom Boxing last year Docherty relocated to Essex to work with renowned trainer Tony Sims at his gym.

Scotland’s three-weight world champion Ricky Burns also trains out of the gym.

Docherty made an immediate impact in winning his debut fight with an eight-second knock out of the previously undefeated Jordan Latimer in November last year.

In a successful 2018 for Sims the trainer led his fighters to 10 different title triumphs.

Docherty insists working with Sims has taken him to another level since entering the paid ranks.

He said: “People are taking notice of me. I have had a lot of people talking about me.

“My timing and my speed, I have been putting that together in the gym.

“My speed has come on and I am very, very fast.

“The camp I was on before this fight ensured I was the fastest I had been yet.

“I went into that fight looking to box instead of looking for the knock-out.”

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has hailed Docherty as one of the most exciting up and coming boxing talents.

Trainer Sims is convinced the Commonwealth Youth Games gold medallist can be the next Scottish boxer to hit the big time.

Sims said: “John had only done a round and a half in his previous fights so that (against Sharp) was the most he has done.

“I was pleased he got the four rounds and now we can move him up to six rounds in his next fight.

“I am excited about John because he can box.

“He is smart and he can punch.

“We have seen Ricky Burns be a three-weight world champion from Scotland.

“Now there is Josh Taylor who is an exceptional world champion.

“And we have John coming through so it is exciting times for Scottish boxing.”