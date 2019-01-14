Unofficial world record for Aberdeen paracyclist Fachie as Tokyo 2020 qualification kicks into gear

Aberdeen’s Neil Fachie admitted he thought he had gone slow after setting an unofficial world record.

The Granite City cyclist and his pilot Matt Rotherham triumphed in the male B tandem 1km time trial at the Manchester Paracycling International.

The pair’s 59.422 seconds was inside the world record for the event, but with anti-doping representatives not present at the meeting at the Manchester Velodrome the time is not eligible to usurp the record held by Fachie and James Ball.

Fachie, 34, did not expect to be so quick and said: “It was unexpected, but I’m definitely happy.

“You cross the line and assume you’ve gone slow and then Matt turns round and asks me what the world record is because he thinks we might have beaten it.” On the time not counting as the official world record, Rotherham added: “The world knows we’ve done it, but it just means we’ve got to do it again.”

The weekend meeting was the first event that counts towards qualification for the Paralympics in 2020 in Toyko, with Fachie and Rotherham completing a double by also taking gold in the sprint event.

Rotherham believes he and Fachie can get even better as they prepare for next summer.

He said: “As we build up towards Toyko we are learning a lot about ourselves. I can’t wait to go training again now because we know we have got a lot to add.

“The work has only just started so it is exciting times.”